1 youth dies, 2 injured in overturned pickup

A youth was killed and two others injured after the pickup in which they were traveling overturned in rainy weather Monday night, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Sheridan Road in Jefferson County, authorities said in a preliminary report.

The 2006 Nissan Titan truck was heading west on the wet road when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn.

A passenger in the vehicle died as a result, state police said. Another passenger as well as the driver were injured. Their ages were not released, but the report described all three occupants as minors.

The report noted that at least one of the injured minors was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment. The extent of the injuries wasn't detailed.

The death was the 536th reported so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures. Arkansas recorded 534 traffic fatalities in 2015, according to preliminary figures from that year.

Metro on 12/28/2016