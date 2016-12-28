2 killed in head-on collision on Arkansas highway

Two Arkansas men were killed Tuesday after their vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed the centerline of Arkansas 367 in White County, authorities said.

Kevin J. Gray, 39, of Judsonia and Robert W. Adams, 46, of Bradford were traveling south in a 1989 Chevrolet on Arkansas 367 around 12:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 1999 Chevrolet was heading north on the highway, and that vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck Gray and Bradford's vehicle head-on, police said. Gray, who was driving, and Adams each suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

The report did not specify the precise location of the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, and no one else was reported injured.

The deaths were the 537th and 538th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.