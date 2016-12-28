2 break-ins reported at west Little Rock nail salons

Two west Little Rock nail salons reported break-ins, making three in the past five days in similar businesses in the same area, according to police.

On Tuesday, officers arrived at TK Nails at 14710 Cantrell Road after getting a call someone had broken into the business, according to a Little Rock police report.

The owner told police he arrived at the nail salon around 8 a.m. and noticed the front glass door was busted, so he called law enforcement and waited for them to arrive. When police searched the location, they found that no cash was missing and nothing seemed to have been stolen, the report said.

Later that morning, another west Little Rock nail salon reported a break-in to police. Officers arrived at Star Nails, located at 1001 S. Bowman Road, and spoke with an employee who said an unknown person broke into the business sometime between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning, but nothing was taken from the store.

Police were unable to take any fingerprints from Star Nails, and neither report identified any suspects. Officers told employees at both locations to call back if they discovered anything was missing.

Another west Little Rock nail salon was ransacked over the holiday weekend, Arkansas Online previously reported. An employee at Asian Nails, located at 11601 N. Rodney Parham Road, told police she arrived at work around 8:40 a.m. Monday and found the front glass door broken out.

The manager reported $800 was missing from a cash drawer, and the business had been closed since Saturday.

When asked if the string of incidents were related, police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said there is “nothing to indicate one way or the other" at this point in the investigations.