2 escapees from federal prison in Arkansas recaptured

FAYETTEVILLE — Two escapees from the federal prison in Forrest City have been recaptured in Fayetteville.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that Devoy Nokes and George Roberts were arrested without incident Tuesday at a home in south Fayetteville by officers with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say the two men had escaped the Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City on Monday.

Nokes was serving 15 years for federal firearms violations and Roberts was serving 12½ years for distribution of methamphetamine.

Both men now face federal escape charges.