Arkansas man, 79, dies after vehicle collides with truck on state highway

A 79-year-old Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on a state highway in Boone County on Saturday, authorities said.

Colonel K. Mullens of Harrison was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Geo west on Arkansas 206 south of Harrison around 11:50 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2002 GMC pickup was headed east on the highway, and authorities said Mullens failed to yield to the truck and pulled into its path. Mullens suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck. No one else was reported injured in the collision.

Mullens' death is the 539th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.