Arkansas parolee arrested after pursuit, crash, sheriff says

Authorities arrested an Arkansas parolee Tuesday after he led Missouri officers in a pursuit and then crashed in Baxter County, authorities said.

Twenty-one-year-old Mitchell Teconchuk of Mountain Home was apprehended a little after 5:10 p.m. when he wrecked his Nissan Juke near the intersection of Arkansas 201 and County Road 484, a news release from Baxter County sheriff John Montgomery said.

The Ozark County, Missouri, sheriff’s office alerted Baxter County authorities around 4:40 p.m. that its deputies were chasing Teconchuk. He was suspected in an Ozark County theft and was driving toward Arkansas, the release said.

Missouri authorities ended their pursuit when Teconchuk crossed into Arkansas. A Baxter County sheriff’s corporal saw the Nissan speeding south toward Mountain Home and gave chase, Montgomery wrote. As Teconchuk approached another lawman, he turned around and drove north on Arkansas 201, the release said. Authorities said he almost caused multiple crashes while passing in no-passing zones.

At one point, officers lost sight of the Nissan, but they soon located the car after it crashed. An ambulance took Teconchuk to a hospital before he was booked into the Baxter County jail at 7:48 p.m. He’s being held there without bond.

The sheriff’s office said it would likely file formal charges in the pursuit later Wednesday and Teconchuk also is expected to be extradited to Ozark County.

Court records show Teconchuk pleaded guilty to forgery in 2014 in Baxter County Circuit Court and was sentenced to three years probation. This summer, authorities asked to revoke his probation after they were unable to locate him.