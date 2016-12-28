Army's decision easy on fourth down

DALLAS -- For Army Coach Jeff Monken, there was never a second thought about what to do on fourth down from the 3 on the opening possession of overtime.

Not with the way the triple-option Black Knights dominate running the ball and struggle kicking it.

Jordan Asberry took a toss and scored Army's sixth rushing touchdown in a 38-31 victory over North Texas on Tuesday at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

"One of our goals is not flinch and believe no matter what," said quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who ran for 129 yards and a score. "A lot of people say it's a questionable call. We were determined to get it in."

The Black Knights (8-5) finished with 480 yards rushing, including 119 yards and 2 touchdowns by Darnell Woolfolk. Asberry's score was the 46th rushing touchdown this season, breaking the school record held by the 1945 national championship team that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield.

North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. After Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris, a graduate transfer from Alabama, threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.

"We may not have accomplished our mission of winning our bowl game, but these men ... set a solid foundation of brotherhood," first-year Coach Seth Littrell said.

North Texas, which lost five of its last six games after winning 35-18 at Army on Oct. 22, was in the bowl based on its Academic Progress Rate.

Army's 1945 team had 45 rushing touchdowns while going 9-0. Doc Blanchard scored 16 of them and won the Heisman that season. Glenn Davis had 15 a year before winning his Heisman Trophy.

The Black Knights have a three-game winning streak, including their first victory over Navy since 2001.

"We're a work in a progress. I hope we always will be and be improving," Monken said. "Proud of our guys and how we finished this season."

North Texas showed some positive signs under Littrell despite the tough finish. The Mean Green won only one game in 2015. Wilson, whose 160 yards in October were the most this season against Army, had a 22-yard touchdown on the Mean Green's opening drive Tuesday. That was his only score, and he finished with 81 yards on 20 carries.

The Black Knights finished with their most victories since going 10-2 in 1996. In the loss to North Texas two months ago, they had seven turnovers (three lost fumbles, four interceptions). They had only one this time, a muffed punt return that immediately led to a North Texas touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Army will be in North Texas on Nov. 18 to play the Mean Green again. The Black Knights also have a conditional agreement already to play in next year's Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth if they are bowl eligible.

Army 12 12 7 0 7 -- 38

North Texas 7 14 7 3 0 -- 31

First Quarter

ARM--Woolfolk 5 run (kick failed), 9:18

NTX--J.Wilson 22 run (T.Moore kick), 6:35

ARM--Campbell 70 run (run failed), 4:56

Second Quarter

ARM--Woolfolk 1 run (run failed), 13:05

ARM--Davidson 6 run (pass failed), 6:37

NTX--J.Wilson 22 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), 2:26

NTX--Bussey 27 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), :10

Third Quarter

ARM--Bradshaw 65 run (B.Wilson kick), 7:41

NTX--T.Wilson 18 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), :45

Fourth Quarter

NTX--FG T.Moore 37, :28

First Overtime

ARM--Asberry 3 run (B.Wilson kick), :00

Attendance--39,117.

ARM NTX

First downs 22 19

Rushes-yards 74-480 27-96

Passing 53 314

Comp-Att-Int 2-4-0 27-40-2

Return Yards 51 126

Punts-Avg. 2-35.0 3-43.66

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-25 6-55

Time of Possession 36:18 23:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Army, Bradshaw 18-129, Woolfolk 22-119, Campbell 4-88, Davidson 12-56, K.Walker 9-49, Asberry 7-36, Trainor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1). North Texas, J.Wilson 20-81, Morris 3-14, Tucker 2-13, Wyche 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 13).

PASSING--Army, K.Walker 0-1-0-0, Bradshaw 2-3-0-53. North Texas, Keena 1-1-0-10, Morris 26-38-1-304, T.Wilson 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING--Army, Campbell 1-38, E.Poe 1-15. North Texas, Smiley 8-79, J.Wilson 6-46, T.Wilson 5-81, Thompson 3-21, Bussey 2-57, Rutherford 2-20, Buyers 1-10.

