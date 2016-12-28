Authorities recover body from Arkansas River over weekend

Pulaski County authorities believe a Little Rock woman committed suicide by jumping off the Big Dam Bridge over the weekend, a spokesman said.

Lt. Cody Burk said the Pulaski County sheriff’s office recovered 58-year-old Bobbie Johnson’s body from the Arkansas River a little after 9 a.m. Saturday. She was found on the North Little Rock side of the river, near the bridge.

Burk said it was unclear how she was found, adding that the sheriff’s office has responded to suicides at every Pulaski County bridge that spans over the Arkansas River.