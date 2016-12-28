Bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com. Payouts, except for independents like Notre Dame and Brigham Young, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.
O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.
Completed games
Dec. 17 Cure Arkansas St. 31, Cent. Fla. 13 Orlando, Fla. $1.35 million COMMENT Arkansas State (8-5) turned two fumbles — one on a kick return and another on a punt return — into touchdowns to run away from Central Florida (6-7).
Dec. 26 St. Petersburg Miss.State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16 St. Petersburg $537,500 COMMENT Misssissippi State (6-7) blocked an extra point and a field goal within the closing seconds to preserve the victory over Miami (Ohio) (6-7). Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Boston College 36, Maryland 30 Detroit $1.2 million COMMENT Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught one for Boston College (7-6), which led by 23 points in the third quarter before holding on to beat Maryland (6-7).
Dec. 26 Independence N.C. State 41, Vanderbilt 17 Shreveport $1.2 million COMMENT Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes and Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for N.C. State (7-6) in a victory over Vanderbilt (6-7).
Up next
Dec. 28 Pinstripe Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6), 1 p.m. Bronx, N.Y. PAYOUT $2 million LINE Pittsburgh by 4½ O/U 65 TV ESPN
Dec. 28 Russell Athletic Miami (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Orlando, Fla. PAYOUT $2.3 million LINE Miami by 2½ O/U 57½ TV ESPN
Dec. 28 Foster Farms Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Santa Clara, Calif. PAYOUT $2.2 million LINE Utah by 6 O/U 54½ TV Fox
Dec. 28 Texas Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 8 p.m. Houston PAYOUT $3 million LINE Texas A&M by 2½ O/U 57 TV ESPN
Dec. 29 Birmingham So. Florida (10-2) vs. So. Carolina (6-6), 1 p.m. Birmingham, Ala. PAYOUT $1.1 mil (SEC), $900,000 (AAC) LINE South Florida by 10 O/U 62 TV ESPN
Dec. 29 Belk Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), 4:30 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. PAYOUT $1.7 million LINE Viginia Tech by 7 O/U 61 TV ESPN
Dec. 29 Alamo Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 8 p.m. San Antonio PAYOUT $3.8 million LINE Colorado by 3 O/U 62½ TV ESPN
Dec. 30 Liberty TCU (6-6) vs. Georgia (7-5), 11 a.m. Memphis PAYOUT $1.4 millon LINE Pick ’em O/U 48½ TV ESPN
Dec. 30 Sun North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), 1 p.m. El Paso, Texas PAYOUT $2.1 million LINE Stanford by 3 O/U 54 TV CBS
Dec. 30 Music City Nebraska (9-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4), 2:30 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. PAYOUT $2.75 million LINE Tennessee by 6½ O/U 58 TV ESPN
Dec. 30 Arizona South Alabama (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3), 4:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. PAYOUT TBA LINE Air Force by 13½ O/U 57½ TV American Sports Net
Dec. 30 Orange Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 7 p.m. Miami PAYOUT TBA LINE Michigan by 7 O/U 52½ TV ESPN
Dec. 31 Citrus LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 10 a.m. Orlando, Fla. PAYOUT $4.25 million LINE LSU by 3 O/U 59½ TV ABC
Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Georgia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 10 a.m. Jacksonville, Fla. PAYOUT $2.75 million LINE Georgia Tech by 3 O/U 62 TV ESPN
Dec. 31 Peach* Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), 2 p.m. Atlanta PAYOUT TBA LINE Alabama by 14 O/U 54 TV ESPN
Dec. 31 Fiesta* Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), 6 p.m. Glendale, Ariz. PAYOUT TBA LINE Ohio State by 3 O/U 59 TV ESPN
Jan. 2 Cotton W. Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), noon Arlington, Texas PAYOUT TBA LINE Wisconsin by 7½ O/U 52 TV ESPN
Jan. 2 Outback Iowa (8-4) vs. Florida (8-4), noon Tampa, Fla. PAYOUT $3.5 million LINE Florida by 3 O/U 40½ TV ABC
Jan. 2 Rose Southern Cal (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2), 4 p.m. Pasadena, Calif. PAYOUT TBA LINE Southern Cal by 6½ O/U 60 TV ESPN
Jan. 2 Sugar Auburn (8-4) vs. Oklahoma (10-2), 7:30 p.m. New Orleans PAYOUT TBA LINE Oklahoma by 3 O/U 63½ TV ESPN
*CFP semifinal games SEC games in BOLD Sun Belt games in ITALICS
Print Headline: Bowl glance
