States recoveringslowly from storm

CHICAGO -- A furious winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day weakened Tuesday but left thousands in the Dakotas and Michigan without power.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association said roughly 13,700 of its customers were without power early Tuesday, and it could take several days to restore service. In Michigan, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy said 17,300 customers still had no electricity Tuesday morning.

High winds and drifting snow made traveling hazardous in the Dakotas, even as vast stretches of highways that had been closed reopened to traffic. The no-travel warnings issued Christmas Day for much of North Dakota had largely expired by Tuesday, although the National Weather Service warned that drifting snow still blocked some roads.

Interstate 94, which had been closed for days in North Dakota, reopened Tuesday, as did Interstate 90 in South Dakota.

The Minot International Airport, which was closed Monday due to whiteout conditions, reopened Tuesday and was expecting its first flights -- incoming and outgoing -- late morning.

Tribal leaders endweeklong protest

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. -- A group of Narragansett Indians ended a weeklong occupation of a tribal government building with a promise to resolve their disagreements with supporters of the tribe's longtime leader.

The occupiers left the building and handed over its keys to a mediator at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The breakthrough came after days of mediation that included telephone calls and face-to-face meetings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"We accomplished what we set out to do and it was time to go," said one of the occupiers, Councilman Chastity Machado, who spent six nights sleeping inside the administration building.

The occupying group was led by tribal council members who were elected in July and who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas in October. Among their concerns is that he spends too much time in Florida, where he has a home.

Ex-soldier's stayof execution lifted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas federal judge has lifted a stay of execution for a former soldier who was sentenced to death for killing two women and for three rapes.

Ronald A. Gray, 51, has been held at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., since a military court sentenced him to die in 1988. The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961.

Last week, U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten sided with the U.S. government in denying a bid by the former Fort Bragg, N.C, soldier to block the military from pressing ahead with the execution by lethal injection.

No execution date has been set. Gray is among six people currently on the U.S. military's death row.

A Section on 12/28/2016