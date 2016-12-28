Germans holding 7 in try to burn man

BERLIN — German investigators on Tuesday were questioning seven young men who are accused of trying to set a homeless man alight in a Berlin subway station over Christmas.

Six of the suspects surrendered Monday evening and the seventh was arrested after authorities released surveillance camera pictures and video footage of them in a subway train, police said Tuesday.

The suspects are between 15 and 21. Six are from Syria and one is from Libya, and all arrived in Berlin as asylum seekers, according to prosecutors.

The 37-year-old homeless man was sleeping on a bench in the Schoenleinstrasse subway station when his clothes were set alight about 2 a.m. Sunday. Passers-by extinguished the paper that he apparently had used to cover himself, and a train driver used a fire extinguisher to prevent the flames from spreading.

The man was unhurt.

Prosecutors were seeking to keep all seven suspects in custody pending possible charges of attempted murder.