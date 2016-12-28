More memories

Little did I know when I asked for Christmas stories just how many would come in. In addition to a few more printed today, I thought I'd share some from a few readers who were a little too early, and one of my own as well. (By the way, if you have New Year's memories or resolutions, send 'em on!)

Jake Tidmore of Little Rock shared a tradition very familiar from my childhood:

"In the middle of December each year, my German wife and I head to our backyard. There we collect small branches of loblolly pine, some with pine cones still attached, snippets of red cedar foliage (hopefully with tiny blue berries), cuttings from a front yard ornamental holly tree, each with thick clusters of red berries on the tip, a bit of English ivy, and the leftover trimmings from our Christmas tree, a Frasier fir.

"My wife enjoys the scents and greenery as she selects the various pieces, snips and trims them a bit more, and carefully arranges them in small baskets she purchased at bazaars and thrift stores earlier in the year. For a final seasonal touch, she adds a bow or a candle, sometimes a large peppermint candy cane. They add holiday color and aroma to our home until we take them to our neighbors.

"In return, as they've done in years past, our neighbors bring over special gifts and treats. There is mouthwatering chocolate and pecan covered toffee, sweet snickerdoodles, plates piled with tasty homemade cookies, beef jerky or bacon, and more. The children give us homemade Christmas cards, paper snowflakes they cut out, and in the company of their young parents, they come over to admire our tree and run the electric toy train around its base.

"In no time at all, these homes on our street have an extra bit of Christmas to add to the warmth inside--something made by each of us to be shared with all of us. It brings us closer together."

George Wilken of Little Rock shared the happiness of simple gifts:

"Christmas has always been special to me, because it brings back memories that have not dimmed over the years. At Christmas, my brothers and I were used to receiving gifts that were not extravagant. Our family could be described as a working-class family where a family's worth was measured in love, not money.

"My mother and father kept one rule in the managing of their finances and that was, if we couldn't afford it, we didn't buy it. Everything was a cash transaction, including the house payment. Around Christmas, layaway was a much-used method to buy Christmas gifts.

"I remember one Christmas in particular. I had wanted a wagon to pull around what few toys I had, so I asked 'Santa' for the wagon. My father, at the time, worked at a wood products company and he made me a wagon, constructed completely out of wood, including the wheels. When I received the wagon on Christmas Eve, I was overjoyed, not only because it was what I wanted, but because no one else had such a wagon.

"Over the next year, I wore the wagon out, its wooden wheels gradually wearing down on the sidewalks of our neighborhood. The next Christmas I received a metal wagon with rubber tires, which became my new pride and joy.

"Each Christmas, I remember that happiness and look at today's youngsters who have to have expensive gadgets to satisfy themselves, albeit briefly, and wonder if they are indeed as happy as I was."

And Katherine Tucker of Perryville encourages giving:

"I grew up in the small town of Westford, Mass. Our daily paper was the Boston Globe, which collected donations every Christmas for poor families they would write about during the holiday season. On a kitchen counter my mother kept a clear plastic bank where we collected change throughout the year, and early in December we would unlock the bank to count and roll the coins. My mother would then write a check for that amount (plus a little more) and send it into Globe Santa.

"This was one of my favorite holiday traditions, and one that I encourage all families to consider as you get ready to ring in the New Year, to help whichever charity is important to you. Not only was there the interest in seeing our change accumulate throughout the year, and the anticipation of finally knowing how much we'd collected, there was also the daily reminder of the many people around us who were in need. I also remember how nice it felt knowing that my spare change was helping someone else. I live alone now and no longer keep a Santa bank, but I still give to others--not just at Christmas, but throughout the year--and I thank Globe Santa for the gift of generosity and empathy their program gave to me."

At this time of year, I always remember the down-home celebrations held at the Dayton Community Building. Usually the weekend before Christmas, we in the 4-H Club would put on our Christmas program, most of the time to a packed house. We had a huge tree in the corner with gifts not only for club members (we drew names), but people in the community also would sometimes put gifts under there for family and friends. Of course, Santa always came to bring candy, apples and oranges to the kids. Our New Year's party was simpler and more low-key, but just as fun.

What I wouldn't give for something that simple now.

