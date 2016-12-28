HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

BOYS

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 86,

MCDONALD COUNTY (MO.) 40

B.J. Walker, a 6-3 senior guard, connected on 5 of 7 three-point attempts and finished with 18 points as the Charging Wildcats rolled to an easy victory over winless McDonald County in the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. North Little Rock (8-3) led 31-12 after one quarter and 46-22 at the half. The ’Cats were good on 10 of their 18 threepoint attempts.

Jarvis Ricks added 14 points while sophomore Collin Moore put in 13 and senior Delon Dobbins 11 for North Little Rock.

McDonald County (0-7) was led by 6-5 sophomore Cooper Reece, who had 14 points and seven rebounds.

MAUMELLE 67,

VAN BUREN 30

Tremont Robinson opened the game with a dunk and the Hornets (8-2) scored the first 15 points in a victory over the Pointers (4-5).

Robinson finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Junior guard Patrick Green hit 3 three-pointers in an 11-point effort. Junior guard Jordan West scored 12 points for Van Buren while teammate Beau Beckner added 7 points and 9 rebounds.

WEST MEMPHIS 57,

NEOSHO (MO.) 41

Freshman Chris Moore came up with 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Blue Devils (9-0) blasted the host Wildcats (6-2).

Senior Tevin Mosley added 12 points and seven rebounds for West Memphis. The Blue Devils, who led 29-23 at the half, used a 15-4 run in the middle of the third quarter to open up a 19-point second-half lead.

ST. JOE LAFAYETTE (MO.) 97, CEDAR RIDGE 29

Junior guard Trey Washington scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as St. Joseph Lafayette blasted the Timberwolves.

Washington was 11 of 12 from the floor and had three steals and three assists for the Irish (3-2). Ethan Ballard led Cedar Ridge (1-8) with nine points.

NXT LVL HOOPFEST

MILTON (GA.) 70,

BAPTIST PREP 60

Duke signee Alex O’Connell scored 31 points as Milton, Ga., defeated Baptist Prep (9-2) in the Nxt Lvl Hoopfest in Nashville, Tenn.

Sophomore Issac McBride led Baptist Prep with 32 points while senior Luke Vaden added 11.

BENTONVILLE 69,

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN 65

Senior Arman Akbar scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the Tigers (3-7) over Christ Presbyterian (5-1) of Nashville, Tenn.

Senior Jordan Hemphill had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for Bentonville while junior Asa Hutchinson was good for 13 points and sophomore Michael Shanks 12.

POPLAR BLUFF SHOOTOUT

JONESBORO 80,

LIBERTY TECH 59

Senior point guard Marquis Eaton scored 23 points as the Hurricane (9-0) whipped Liberty Tech of Jackson, Tenn., in the opening round of the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Shootout.

Junior Desi Sills added 21 points and senior Ben Harvey had 11 for Jonesboro.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

STUTTGART 52,

BALD KNOB 28

Sophomore guard Tim Johnson led the Ricebirds (6-1) with 27 points in a victory over the Bulldogs in Lonoke. Bald Knob (3-9) trailed by only three (19-16) at the half but was held to 12 points in the second half.

ENGLAND 51, MALVERN 38

Senior B.J. Thompson scored 29 points and senior Brayden Brazeal handed out 13 assists as the Lions (5-2) knocked off the Leopards (4-4).

FIRST ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 53, HIGHLAND 31

Sophomores Koby Rich and Will Sitkowski each scored 12 points as the Southerners (10-1) topped the Rebels (6-7) in the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Invitational in Mountain Home.

Southside held a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and limited Highland to three points in the second quarter to take a 30-9 lead into halftime.

FARMINGTON 57,

BRINKLEY 45

Senior guard Matt Wilson scored 30 points and the Cardinals (8-2) outscored the Tigers 32-19 in the second half.

Brinkley, which led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-25 at the half, was led by 12 points from senior forward Denarious Adell.

MOUNTAIN HOME 48,

HAMBURG 41

Senior guard Mitchell McDonald scored 14 points as the host Bombers (2-7) outlasted the Lions (4-8).

GIRLS

PINK/WHITE TOURNAMENT

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 74,

S’FIELD PARKVIEW (MO.) 37

Junior Yo’Myris Morris scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked 2 shots as the Lady Charging Wildcats (10-1) posted a victory over Springfield Parkview (1-7) in the Pink/ White Tournament in Springfield, Mo. Amber Hawkinson and Kennady Tucker led North Little Rock in scoring with 15 points each.

North Little Rock plays Nixa, Mo., in today’s action.

FIRST ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

GREENWOOD 36,

MORRILTON 31

The Lady Bulldogs shut out the Lady Devil Dogs in the first quarter on their way to a victory.

Greenwood (8-5) led 7-0 after one quarter and 16-7 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs will play Paragould in today’s semifinals.

Sophomore guard Kyiah Julian paced Greenwood with 11 points while Morrilton (6-8) was led by sophomore Mary Kate Kordsmeier with 10 points.

MOUNTAIN HOME 55,

HIGHLAND 30

Emma Martin scored 10 points in leading the host Lady Bombers to a victory over the Lady Rebels.

PARAGOULD 58,

FARMINGTON 42

The Lady Rams (7-4) held the Lady Cardinals (8-3) to 11 points in the second half on their way to a victory.

Senior guard Kellie Baldwin scored 14 points to lead Paragould, which trailed 31-28 at halftime.

WATSON CHAPEL 51,

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 36

Senior Peyton Martin led the Lady Wildcats (10-2) with 18 points in a victory over the Lady Southerners (4-7). Watson Chapel held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter and expanded that advantage to 27-15 by halftime. Senior Cayla Trotter added 12 points and junior Jerica Bell put in 10 for the Lady Wildcats.

Freshman Reese Gardner led Southside with 18 points while senior Kessie Jenkins tossed in 11.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS INV.

NETTLETON 55,

BATESVILLE 39

Junior guard Jordan Elder led the Lady Raiders (13-0) with 16 points in a Division II finals victory over the Lady Pioneers (12-3) of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational in Jonesboro.

Sophomore Mya Love added 13 points and five assists for Nettleton, which jumped out to a 28-19 lead at the half.

Junior Bailey Booker added 12 points and sophomore Dasia Young grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots for the Lady Raiders. Senior Hannah Qualls led Batesville with 15 points while sophomore Taylor Griffin added 14 points and senior Hayley Cormican blocked 5 shots.

RIVERSIDE 43,

MARMADUKE 38

Junior guard Haven Robertson scored 24 points and sophomore Bailey Fisher added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Lady Rebels (17-5) outlasted the Lady Greyhounds (20-6) in the Division I finals.

Senior Tabitha Hyten and junior Natalie Lentz each scored 11 for Marmaduke, which trailed 24-18 at the half. Riverside junior Hattie Milligan handed out five assists and blocked two shots. Milligan was also 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 12 seconds.