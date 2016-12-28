In crash fatal to 2, Arkansas trooper in the clear

No criminal charges will be filed in an October crash that left two people dead and a state trooper injured in Hot Springs, state police said Tuesday.

Prosecuting Attorney Terri Harris told the Arkansas State Police that her office wouldn't charge anyone in the Oct. 10 wreck that left Cassandra Marie Braun, 26, and Tavon Desean Jenkins, 24, dead, according to a news release.

The state police said Trooper Brian Burke's patrol car collided with the car carrying Braun and Jenkins at U.S. 70 and Kleinshore Road. Braun and Jenkins died at the scene. Burke was taken to a hospital and is still on medical leave as he recovers from his injuries.

Hot Springs and Little Rock police, as well as the state Crime Laboratory, assisted in the criminal investigation.

The state police now will begin its internal review of the crash, a review that's automatically required each time a state police vehicle is involved in a wreck, to determine if any policies or procedures were broken.

Metro on 12/28/2016

Print Headline: In crash fatal to 2, trooper in the clear