• Walter Rolley Jr., 97, of Columbia, Mo., who left high school early in 1937, wore a royal blue cap and gown to receive his diploma from Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, who honored Rolley by quoting Frederick Douglass: "Without a struggle, there can be no progress."

• Pamela Taylor was fired as executive director of a West Virginia nonprofit after spending six weeks on leave for writing a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels," an incident that also resulted in state officials asking for guarantees that Taylor hadn't discriminated against any program clients.

• Mellanie Murphy of Louisville, Ky., got her three children out safely but then went back into a burning apartment to save an urn containing the ashes of her 17-year-old son, which a firefighter later found undamaged.

• Bryan Bailey, sheriff of Rankin County, Miss., said deputies arrested a man and a woman now labeled the "Grinch Couple" who fled from a house on Christmas Eve after breaking in, where they made themselves at home, eating pecan treats and smoking cigarettes.

• Susan Hayley, the unpaid director of Angel Dog Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Georgetown, Ga., said the shelter needs rescuing after running up $30,000 in debts, mostly from veterinary bills, trying to care for unwanted, abused or abandoned dogs over the past two years.

• D. Gary Davis, mayor of Bradley County, Tenn., is threatening to cut off further use of county credit cards after state auditors found that slightly more than half of 430 transactions last year lacked signatures or detailed receipts, or were done in town rather than on the road.

• The Rev. Ruben Reynolds told the Ascension Parish, La., sheriff's office that vandals smashed a large marble statue of St. Mark worth as much as $10,000 that had been in front of Reynolds' church in Gonzalez for the past 42 years.

• Cheng Hsiao-ming, principal of a Taiwan high school, apologized and resigned after widespread criticism on social media for a student event featuring Nazi-themed costumes and swastika banners.

• Deborah Desjardin and her husband, Paul, are denying owning a pet squirrel and other claims made in a lawsuit filed by a contractor who, while working at a neighbor's house, said he was bitten and scratched by a small rodent that ran to their Chesapeake, Va., home.

A Section on 12/28/2016