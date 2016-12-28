Jared Cornelius questionable for Belk Bowl

— Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius may be unable to play in Thursday's game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said Cornelius was limited in practice this week and was unable to participate during one of the team's heavier workload practices. Cornelius injured his knee during Arkansas' regular season finale against Missouri last month.

"He may be involved maybe in the kick game and stuff, but from the line of scrimmage, I don't know," Bielema said.

Cornelius has 32 receptions for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. He became the first Arkansas player in 20 years to record three consecutive 100-yard receiving games when he did so against Texas A&M, Alcorn State and Alabama.

Cornelius also has 12 punt returns this season for 85 yards. He announced last week that he will return to Arkansas for his senior season in 2017.