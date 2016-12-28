Judge denies bail to suspect in tot's killing

A judge on Tuesday refused to set bail for the Little Rock man accused of fatally shooting a toddler in a fit of road rage, calling the defendant "a danger to the community."

Gary Holmes Sr., 33, surrendered to authorities Thursday. He is accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old Acen King while the toddler was sitting in the back seat of his grandmother's car on Dec. 17 at a Little Rock intersection.

Holmes is being held at the Pulaski County jail on a count of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act. He had refused to appear before a judge Friday morning, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

At a hearing Tuesday in Little Rock District Judge Alice Lightle's courtroom, a public defender waived Holmes' appearance and the reading of charges against him. The defense attorney then asked Lightle to set Holmes' bail at $100,000, saying he has lived in Little Rock all his life, has family in the area and is a self-employed landscaper.

Lightle refused and said Holmes will continue to be held without bail because he is "a danger to the community."

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the shooting, Holmes' girlfriend told police that Holmes was driving a black Chevrolet Impala in southwest Little Rock when he became upset because he thought a Dodge Charger was following too closely. Holmes, his girlfriend and another man were in the car at the time.

Holmes pulled over, and the Charger passed them before stopping at a stop sign for a few minutes, the document says. The Charger was being driven by Kim Macon-King, who was traveling with Acen and 1-year-old Alijah King in the 6700 block of Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

Holmes honked his horn for several seconds, and Macon-King honked back, she told police. Holmes then got out of his car, fired a shot at the Charger, got back into his vehicle and said, "That's what you get for following me around," according to the affidavit.

Macon-King told police that she thought Holmes fired into the air, so she drove to the J.C. Penney store at the Shackleford Crossings shopping center where she had arranged to meet up with family. She went to get Acen out of the car and found him slumped over in the backseat with a gunshot wound, police said.

The toddler was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where he died from injuries later that night.

The death sparked national and international attention, with local activists and clergymen calling for the shooter to turn himself in. Police had obtained a warrant for Holmes' arrest, and authorities were looking for him when he surrendered Thursday.

Holmes' next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Metro on 12/28/2016