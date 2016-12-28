Woman hurt in shooting at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

A woman was injured in a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

In a tweet at 1:20 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened at 1221 Reservoir Road, the listed address for Barrington Hills Apartments.

An ambulance left the scene around 1:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter at the scene.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene and was not immediately located.

Additional information was not immediately available.

