Little Rock's Blue Canoe Brewing to close Mexican-inspired eatery, expand taproom

A Mexican-inspired venture of Blue Canoe Brewing Co. is rebranding, months after opening next to the brewery’s taproom in downtown Little Rock.

Starting Jan. 3, Taco Beer Burrito will take on the name of its next door neighbor, becoming an expanded Blue Canoe taproom.

The 1,500-square-foot space at 419 E. 3rd St. has been occupied by the Mexican eatery since May, and previously housed Brown Sugar Bakeshop, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Taco Beer Burrito announced Dec. 19 on its Facebook page that the week leading up to Christmas would be its last in operation.

“It’s been a great last six months as TBB, but at the end of the day we are Blue Canoe Brewing Co. and we want to share what we make,” the post read in part.

Food will still be served when the restaurant transitions into the expanded taproom.