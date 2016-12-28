Mike Anderson, Manny Watkins, Moses Kingsley preview Florida

— Mike Anderson, Manny Watkins and Moses Kingsley preview the SEC opener against Florida.

Mike Anderson

— This is a first for us to open up conference play in December. We're excited to get conference open against a ranked, Florida team. Kasey Hill is a big part of what they do. They've got some returnees who were impact players from last year, including KeVaughn Allen. John Egbunu will be a good matchup for Kingsley. Canyon Barry has been a good, new piece. Devin Robinson has really impressed him on film.

— Doesn't think there'll be an issue with the tempo. There'll be a lot of nerves, excitement and enthusiasm.

— It's "pretty weird" that they open SEC play on the same day as the bowl game and with the students gone. But "we have the best fans in the country and they'll show up." Thinks fans will show up for the doubleheader to watch the bowl game before.

— You want to open up in front of your fans.

— You're going to play really good teams on the road or at home. So no matter who you play, you have to expect a dog fight.

— Arkansas looked at recruiting Justin Leon somewhat. He was on his way to Louisiana Tech and went to Florida with Mike White. You can always count on Arkansas players playing hard when they return home.

— The sense of urgency goes up quite a bit when you start SEC play.

— Could tell the team had taken a few days off. Arlando Cook broke his nose and will be wearing a mask.

— Hasn't watched KeVaughn Allen a lot, but you can tell he's changed his body and improved his ballhandling.

— Arkansas wants to get Kingsley the ball in the position to score a number of ways, whether it be on the block, in the mid-range or in transition. The game isn't about Kingsley against Ebunu.

Manny Watkins, Moses Kingsley

— MK: Ready for the SEC to start up.

— MK: It's always tough coming back from breaks. Had two practices the first day back and ran a lot the first one.

— MW: Wanted to go 12-0 in nonconference play, but 11-1 is solid. The main focus in the nonconference was to win every day, every practice and off days. We're ready for the SEC right now.

— MW: Florida's a really good team. When you get into the SEC, you have to bring your A-game every day.

— MW: Played KeVaughn Allen in high school a couple times. North Little Rock beat them in the state championship, so he wants to beat Florida. Allen can score and defend.

— MK: John Egbunu will try to move him out of his position in the post, so he has to be physical.

— MW: Anton Beard has played well and set people up lately. The rest of the team needs to start doing the same as far as dribbling and creating for others.

— MW: It's nice to open SEC play at home after not having done so before in his career, but they'll treat it the same as every other game.