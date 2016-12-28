• At age 96, Cyrus Porter likes his classic country, but has been a devoted Taylor Swift fan ever since she burst on to the music scene as a teenager. He's traveled from his rural Missouri home to St. Louis and Memphis to see the 27-year-old in concert. "The way she puts on a show is what I like," he said. On Monday, as a thunderstorm raged, the concert was delivered to the World War II combat veteran in the form of a surprise visit from the singer and her parents. He had hosted 72 people for a family Christmas a day earlier. Many of his relatives were still there when a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid, about 130 miles south of St. Louis. "My daughter opened the door and said, 'It's Taylor Swift!'" Porter said Tuesday. "I couldn't believe it. It's not a miracle but I'd say it's pretty close." Swift spent about an hour talking with Porter and his family members. Then, on the enclosed back porch, she sang her 2014 No. 1 hit, "Shake It Off," with dozens of Porter's relatives joining in. "The whole family was singing along on the back porch," Porter said. "I thought the police might come by!" It wasn't clear how Swift came to find out about Porter's fandom, but he said that he was "proud of her to take the time out to do something like that for an old country boy." Porter was cherishing one souvenir: "I got lipstick on my face!"

• Looking overwhelmed by the attention, yet resplendent in an elaborate fuchsia dress and gleaming tiara, Rubi Ibarra celebrated her 15th birthday Monday on a ranch in central Mexico after her father's invitation to the event drew a lot of Internet attention and made her the toast of the country. Thousands of people from across Mexico poured into the community of La Joya for the "quinceanera" celebration, a traditional coming-of-age party similar to American "sweet sixteen" parties in which Mexican families often throw big, costly bashes for their daughters. Family members had to open a path for the girl through the dozens of reporters and photographers snapping her picture so she could reach the Mass for her in a field in San Luis Potosi state. A billboard saying "Welcome to my 15th birthday party" towered over the tents and tables filled with food. Rubi's bash gained national and international notoriety in early December after an event photographer posted on his Facebook page a video of the girl's father describing a down-home birthday party complete with food, bands and horse races. In the video, cowboy hat-wearing Crescencio Ibarra haltingly but proudly describes the party and prizes, before announcing that "everyone is cordially invited." Rubi's mother later explained that Crescencio had been referring only to everyone in the neighboring communities, not the world, but by then the video had been picked up dozens of times on YouTube and had been seen by millions.

A Section on 12/28/2016