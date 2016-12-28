Construction set to begin on new movie theater near Little Rock Outlets

An entity affiliated with Movie Tavern, the dine-in movie chain, paid $1.6 million for 6.4 acres at Gateway Town Center and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2017.

Gateway Creek LLC sold the land near Bass Pro Parkway to 30 West Pershing LLC. Colliers International Arkansas principal and Executive Vice President Isaac Smith handled the closing and said the theater joins Bass Pro Shops, the Outlets of Little Rock and Dave & Buster's as "the fourth landmark anchor of this development."

"Our hope and anticipation is that it will continue to drive a lot more activity," Smith added. "This is the first new movie theater development in about 10 years. Hopefully, it drives even more activity."

Movie Tavern is planning a 46,000-square-foot theater with 11 screens. The Fort Worth-based chain has 22 locations in nine states. It features a full menu and bar.

Pinnacle Hotel Group closed on 1.78 acres for approximately $750,000 nearby for a planned hotel project. Plans call for an 84-room Tru by Hilton Hotel, scheduled to open in August 2017.

-- Chris Bahn