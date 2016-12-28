On Trump hopes, mood to shop hits 15-year high

Consumer confidence climbed this month to the highest level since 2001 as Americans were more upbeat about the future than at any time in the past 15 years, according to a report Tuesday from the New York-based Conference Board.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its December consumer confidence index climbed to 113.7, up from 109.4 in November and the highest since it reached 114 in August 2001. It's another sign consumers are confident in the aftermath of a divisive presidential election campaign.

U.S. stocks climbed in slow post-Christmas trading after the release of the report. The Dow Jones industrial index, flirting with the elusive 20,000 level, rose 11.23 points Tuesday to 19,945.04.

The report said American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver stronger economic growth. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, according to the Conference Board's report.

The results corroborate surveys by the University of Michigan and the National Federation of Independent Business, which showed jumps in household and business sentiment on Trump's pledges to increase jobs, cut taxes and ease regulations.

"The post-election surge in optimism for the economy, jobs and income prospects, as well as for stock prices which reached a 13-year high, was most pronounced among older consumers," Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Looking ahead to 2017, consumers' continued optimism will depend on whether or not their expectations are realized."

Trump alluded to the role his election played in driving up the index in a tweet late Tuesday, writing partially in all capital letters, "The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, the highest level in more than 15 years! Thanks Donald!"

The share of those surveyed who said they see more job availability six months from now rose to 21 percent, the highest since February 2011, from 16.1 percent. The share of Americans expecting better business conditions six months from now rose to 23.6 percent, the highest since February 2011, from 16.4 percent.

The labor differential, which measures the difference between those saying jobs are currently plentiful and hard to get, fell to 4.4 points from 6.6 points. The Share of respondents who expected their incomes to rise in the next six months rose to 21 percent from 17.4 percent. The difference in the share expecting incomes to increase and those anticipating they will fall was 12.4 points, the widest since January 2007.

The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual pace from July to September, fastest in two years. Unemployment is at a nine-year low of 4.6 percent. Employers have added 180,000 jobs a month this year, down from an average 229,000 in 2015 but still solid.

Economists monitor consumers' mood closely because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic output.

"The election of Donald Trump has raised household expectations for the economy to a very high level," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a research note. "It remains to be seen whether Trump can deliver," but the burst in confidence could drive consumer spending higher.

Income growth in November was flat, after gains of 0.5 percent in October and 0.4 percent in September, the Commerce Department reported last week.

Consumer spending rose 0.2 percent in November, the weakest showing since a 0.1 percent rise in August. Spending had posted healthy gains of 0.7 percent in September and 0.4 percent in October.

There was evidence Tuesday that Christmas spending picked up in the days before the holiday. Research firm Customer Growth Partners on Tuesday raised its Christmas sales estimate to a 4.9 percent gain over past year to $637 billion. That would be the biggest increase since 2005. Customer Growth had previously predicted a 4.1 percent advance.

Online sales grew an estimated 15 percent, up more than a percentage point from the firm's previous forecast. Sellers of consumer electronics, home-improvement goods, beauty products, and toys saw robust sales and minimal markdowns, according to Craig Johnson, Customer Growth's president. Low unemployment and fuel prices, as well as real disposable income gains, led to increased spending.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Jamrisko and Lauren Coleman-Lochner of Bloomberg News, and Paul Wiseman, Martin Crutsinger, Laurie Kellman and Julie Pace of The Associated Press.

