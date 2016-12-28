100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1916

• HARRISON -- W. E. Tucker, conductor of freight No. 20, on the Harrison division of the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad, was seriously injured this morning about 10 o'clock, when a heavy boulder fell from a hillside as the train was passing near Leslie and crashed into the right side of the cab. The heavy stone badly damaged the engine, and a piece of it hit Tucker in the head.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1966

• The state Highway Commission and the five asphalt companies that it sued for damages November 28 in federal District Court are engaged in a series of probing actions that are expected to drag on for months. The suits seek triple damages under the antitrust laws on the ground that the asphalt companies fixed prices and divided territories before submitting bids to the Highway Commission on asphalt products needed for road repair and construction.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1991

• YELLVILLE -- A lawsuit seeking to close the Marion County Jail because of several alleged inadequacies will be heard Feb. 18 by a chancery court judge. The suit, filed in the fall by the 14th Judicial District Criminal Detention Facilities Review Board, targets what it describes as limited jail staffing, Mike Rainwater, a Little Rock lawyer representing the county, said. Chancery Judge John Lineberger of Fayetteville will hear the suit.

10 years ago

Dec. 28, 2006

• The Lawrence County businessman who successfully orchestrated an election on whether to allow the sale of alcohol on property he owns in neighboring Greene County says he plans to sell beer and barbecue at a yet-to-be-constructed convenience store on the banks of the Cache River. Kerry Don Nicholas of Hoxie owns a small sliver of the southwest corner of Greene County between Craighead and Lawrence counties in northeast Arkansas. The area, known as Shady Grove Township, had banned liquor sales even though Greene County, in general, allows for purchases of alcoholic drinks. Nicholas, who owns a barbecue restaurant in Hoxie, mounted a petition drive for a wet-dry township referendum. Shady Grove residents decided to go wet by a vote of 37-30, in the Nov. 7 general election. The election ended Nicholas' nearly year-long struggle to open a business. His plans for a small store may quell fears by some locals, who were concerned that a large tavern or honky-tonk would open in their township.

