Accosted by 2 near ATM, PB man says

A man told Little Rock police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men as he walked back to his hotel Monday night after withdrawing money from a nearby ATM.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Pine Bluff, told investigators that he had withdrawn money around 6 p.m. from the Simmons Bank ATM in the Colony West shopping center at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is just east of Interstate 430.

As he walked back to his hotel room at Studio 6, 1010 Breckenridge Drive, two robbers approached him and demanded all of the money he had, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At least one of the robbers put a gun to the man's head before the two took an unknown amount of money and fled on foot, the man told authorities.

The victim told police that he was shaken up and afraid after the robbery, and was unable to give a physical description of the robbers.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Cornered shoplifter issues threats, flees

A woman threatened to "slice" and kill employees at Little Rock store as they approached her for taking children's clothing Monday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said it responded around noon that day to a theft at Citi Trends, 8117 Geyer Springs Road.

The retailer's manager told investigators that a woman took clothing off a shelf and began to walk out of the store, according to a report.

When the manager and another employee approached her, the woman said she would "kill them," adding that she had a knife and would "slice" them, according to the report.

The woman then left the store and got into a green car, fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Burgled nail salon ravaged; $800 lost

A west Little Rock nail salon was ransacked over the holiday weekend during a burglary, according to a police report.

An employee told officers that that she arrived to open the store about 8:40 a.m. Monday and found the front glass door of Asian Nails, 11601 N. Rodney Parham Road, broken out.

A Little Rock Police Department report said that the business was "completely ransacked."

The manager of Asian Nails told police that $800 was missing from a cash drawer.

The nail salon had been closed since 6 p.m. Saturday.

Metro on 12/28/2016