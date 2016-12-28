Turkish coup trial starts for 29 ex-police

ISTANBUL -- Twenty-nine former Turkish police officers accused of aiding the failed military coup in July went on trial Tuesday -- the first trial in Istanbul over the attempt that led to about 270 deaths.

Renegade officers in Turkey's military used tanks, fighter jets and helicopters in their July 15 attempt to unseat the government, attacking the parliament and other key buildings. Turkey blamed it on a network of followers of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen -- an ally turned foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Gulen, whom Turkey wants extradited from the United States so that he may also face trial, has denied any involvement in the coup.

The government declared a state of emergency after the coup and has pursued a large-scale crackdown against Gulen's movement, which it has declared a terror organization. More than 40,000 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in the coup, and tens of thousands of other suspected Gulen followers have been purged from government jobs.

The police officers are standing trial in a prison and courthouse complex in the outskirts of Istanbul include three police helicopter pilots. They are accused of aiding the coup by not carrying out their duties, including disobeying orders to protect Erdogan's Istanbul residence on the night of the coup, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

18 missing from typhoon-sunk cargo ship

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine coast guard continued searching Tuesday for 18 crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten, which struck the country on Christmas Day.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said 14 other crewmen had been rescued and one died after the M/V Starlite Atlantic sank off Mabini town in Batangas province, where the typhoon passed Monday on its way out of the country into the South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte flew to typhoon-hit provinces and warned in a speech in Camarines Sur that he'll throw out of a helicopter anybody who would steal the financial aid he had for storm survivors.

"I've done that. Why won't I do it again?" Duterte said, winning applause from typhoon survivors.

The Starlite Atlantic sought cover in an anchorage area as the typhoon passed and its crew decided to move to safer waters but encountered huge waves and fierce winds, causing their ship to sink, Balilo said, adding that a passenger and cargo ship ran aground in Mabini, south of Manila.

At least seven people died from the typhoon, including the sunken ship's crewman and villagers.

Contaminated liquor kills 31 in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan -- At least 31 people have died from drinking tainted liquor on Christmas in Pakistan, police and doctors said Tuesday, raising an earlier toll.

Police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said dozens of people were transported to hospitals in the eastern Punjab province after they consumed contaminated alcohol. A total of 19 people died Tuesday, and 12 the day before, he said.

Umair Ahmed, a physician at Allied hospital in the city of Faisalabad, said a dozen more people were still being treated.

Alcohol is mostly prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but non-Muslims can purchase it from licensed shops. Most poor Christians buy homemade liquor -- which is more affordable but causes deaths almost every year.

No. 1 Jakartan must face blasphemy trial

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that the blasphemy trial of the minority-Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed.

Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Koran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election. Ahok, 50, is seeking a second term as governor in elections in February.

The blasphemy dispute emerged after a video circulated online in which Ahok lightheartedly said people were being deceived if they believed his detractors who asserted that the Koran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader.

The five-judge panel overruled defense arguments that the indictment submitted by prosecutors had inaccuracies and should be annulled.

