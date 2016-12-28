Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 5:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Reports: Actress Debbie Reynolds has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:18 p.m. Updated today at 5:25 p.m.

in-this-tuesday-aug-19-2003-file-photo-debbie-reynolds-and-carrie-fisher-arrive-at-the-runway-for-life-celebrity-fashion-show-benefitting-st-judes-childrens-research-hospital-and-celebrating-the-dvd-relese-of-chicago-in-beverly-hills-calif

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/JILL CONNELLY

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Media reports say Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.

The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son's home.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, did not answer a call or return messages from The Associated Press. Representatives for Reynolds did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the AP paramedics transported a woman from a home in the Coldwater Canyon neighborhood where her son lives in fair to serious condition.

She could not confirm it was Reynolds, citing medical privacy laws.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Reports: Actress Debbie Reynolds has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online