Reward doubles to $40,000 in 2-year-old's shooting death in Little Rock

A $40,000 reward is now being offered for information in the drive-by killing of a 2-year-old girl in Little Rock last month.

In a statement, the city of Little Rock said it was increasing the reward by $20,000 for an arrest and conviction in the death of Ramiya Reed, who was fatally shot Nov. 22 while riding with in her mother in a vehicle on South Harrison Street.

The city and a private donor had initially offered a collective $20,000 reward in Ramiya's death.

“We will not let this tragic death of an innocent child go unsolved,” City Manager Bruce Moore said in a statement.

Moore added his hopes that someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest in the “senseless act of violence.”

Ramiya's mother, 27-year-old Rokiya Williams of Little Rock, told police that she was in the backseat holding the toddler when shots rang out, shortly after realizing that her daughter had been struck, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

After Ramiya's death and the road-rage killing of another toddler, 3-year-old Acen King, in Little Rock, city leaders called for the gunmen to come forward and for the community to avoid normalizing violence, according to the newspaper.

A $40,000 reward was also offered in the death of King, who was shot Dec. 17 while traveling with his grandmother to the Shackleford Crossings shopping center in west Little Rock.

Gary Holmes Sr., 33, of Little Rock, suspected of fatally shooting Acen, surrendered to police Dec. 22. He faces one count of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act.

The killings of Ramiya and Acen marked Little Rock's 37th and 40th homicides of the year, respectively, according to police. The city recorded 31 homicides in 2015.

Anyone with information regarding Ramiya's death is asked to call Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 340-8477.