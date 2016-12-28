Short-handed Gophers survive

SAN DIEGO -- After a few days of turmoil and perhaps more to come, the Minnesota Golden Gophers played lights-out in shutting down Luke Falk and the Washington State Cougars to win the Holiday Bowl.

Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Minnesota, mired in controversy after 10 players were suspended after a sexual assault investigation, won 17-12 Tuesday night.

The Golden Gophers (9-4) were looking to regroup after backing down from a threat to skip this game if their teammates who were suspended after the investigation weren't reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours, with university leadership never blinking. The players backed down amid pressure from many who read details of the allegations.

"I don't think it's a matter of anybody not wanting to be here. It's just a matter of wishing our brothers could be here with us as well," Leidner said. "I love this team, these coaches. You couldn't ask for a better way to go out. I'm just really proud of these guys."

Brooks' TD catch was one of the few exciting plays in an otherwise pedestrian edition of what traditionally has been one of the country's most exciting bowl games.

Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins reached up with his right hand and deflected Leidner's pass in the end zone but it went right to Brooks for the touchdown and a 10-6 lead. That capped an 84-yard, 10-play drive on Minnesota's first possession of the second half.

The Gophers had to face Falk and Washington State's normally high-powered Air Raid offense without starting defensive backs KiAnte Hardin and Antoine Winfield Jr., and key backup Antonio Shenault, who were among the suspended players.

Their replacements stepped up.

"You've got to go off practice, and those kids practiced awfully well," Minnesota Coach Tracy Claeys said. "They did a tremendous job. All of them played their tails off. When you get in those situations and you're missing people, it all goes back to that the next person's got to step up and you ask them to do things, they're going to do it. Nobody's going to be successful if you ask them to do things you're not very good at."

Washington State (8-5) ended on a three-game losing streak and was held to its lowest point total of the season. The Cougars had scored more than 50 points four times this season, a school record.

The Golden Gophers frustrated Falk most of the game, holding him to 264 yards -- 86 below his average -- on 30-of-51 passing. Falk didn't crack 200 yards until the final minutes, when he led a drive capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Kyle Sweet. After three tries because of Minnesota penalties, the conversion attempt failed. Minnesota then recovered an onside kick.

Falk came in having completed 71 percent of his passes in throwing for 4,204 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Cougars were ranked second in the nation in passing.

Falk was intercepted by Adekunle Ayinde on fourth down with 3:05 left. That set up Rodney Smith's 9-yard TD run with 2:06 left for a 17-6 lead.

"I don't think we played well offensively at all," Washington State Coach Mike Leach said. "We never got any rhythm. We were frantic. You can say we were rusty and had some time off, whatever it is. We tried to make things happen and then when it didn't happen, we got frantic. We unraveled. We were pouting on the sidelines."

Minnesota 0 3 7 7 -- 17

Washington St. 3 3 0 6 -- 12

First Quarter

WST--FG E.Powell 26, 6:18

Second Quarter

MIN--FG Carpenter 43, 7:26

WST--FG E.Powell 41, :33

Third Quarter

MIN--Brooks 13 pass from Mi.Leidner (Carpenter kick), 3:23

Fourth Quarter

MIN--Smith 9 run (Carpenter kick), 2:06

WST--Sweet 8 pass from Falk (pass failed), :19

Attendance--48,704.

MIN WST

First downs 17 16

Rushes-yards 41-150 23-39

Passing 129 264

Comp-Att-Int 11-20-0 30-51-1

Return Yards 80 52

Punts-Avg. 7-40.42 8-40.12

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-65 7-56

Time of Possession 30:56 29:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Minnesota, Smith 17-74, Brooks 13-51, Mi.Leidner 10-26, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington St., Wicks 5-26, Morrow 5-13, J.Williams 4-12, Falk 9-(minus 12).

PASSING--Minnesota, Mi.Leidner 11-20-0-129. Washington St., Falk 30-51-1-264.

RECEIVING--Minnesota, Wolitarsky 5-73, Still 2-38, Brooks 2-10, Wozniak 1-7, Smith 1-1. Washington St., Lewis 6-86, Sweet 4-33, Marks 4-27, Morrow 4-20, Dimry 3-33, T.Martin 3-20, Jo.Thompson 2-10, Johnson-Mack 2-2, J.Williams 1-29, Wicks 1-4.

MILITARY BOWL

Deacons finish positively

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- When Wake Forest fans look back at 2016, perhaps they will remember an exciting victory in the Military Bowl as the culmination of the team's first winning season in eight years.

At least, that's what Demon Deacons Coach Dave Clawson would like to believe.

Wake Forest attached a positive ending to a season marred by scandal, using a strong performance by quarterback John Wolford to beat No. 24 Temple 34-26 on Tuesday in the Military Bowl.

After throwing an interception on the first series of the game -- a turnover Temple used to take a 7-0 lead -- Wolford helped the Demon Deacons rattle off 31 consecutive points before halftime.

Wolford left with a neck strain in the third quarter with the score 31-17. Wake Forest (7-6) then withstood a comeback bid by Temple (10-4) to secure its first bowl victory since 2008.

That gave the Demon Deacons something to talk about this offseason besides a troubling spy story. According to a Wake Forest investigation, broadcaster Tommy Elrod leaked or attempted to leak game plan information to at least three opponents. Though Elrod has not released a public statement on the scandal, the school has since fired him.

Temple 7 3 10 6 -- 26

Wake Forest 14 17 0 3 -- 34

First Quarter

TEM--Jennings 48 pass from P.Walker (Boumerhi kick), 13:33

WF--Serigne 41 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 8:37

WF--Hines 20 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 5:20

Second Quarter

WF--Carney 11 run (Weaver kick), 12:26

WF--FG Weaver 25, 8:34

WF--Colburn 3 run (Weaver kick), 3:02

TEM--FG Boumerhi 45, :04

Third Quarter

TEM--Jennings 58 pass from P.Walker (Boumerhi kick), 14:08

TEM--FG Boumerhi 24, 3:51

Fourth Quarter

TEM--FG Boumerhi 32, 9:36

TEM--FG Boumerhi 38, 3:56

WF--FG Weaver 30, 1:59

Attendance--26,656.

TEM WF

First downs 21 22

Rushes-yards 23-(min 43-125

Passing 396 243

Comp-Att-Int 28-49-1 14-29-2

Return Yards 168 136

Punts-Avg. 5-31.8 5-34.8

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-0

Penalties-Yards 4-35 7-68

Time of Possession 30:57 29:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Temple, Ja.Thomas 7-35, Sharga 1-1, Armstead 7-1, Wright 1-(minus 3), P.Walker 7-(minus 54). Wake Forest, Carney 17-71, Colburn 14-60, Wolford 9-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING--Temple, P.Walker 28-49-1-396. Wake Forest, Wolford 10-19-1-183, Kearns 4-10-1-60.

RECEIVING--Temple, V.Bryant 11-151, Jennings 7-154, Kirkwood 6-81, Wright 1-7, Armstead 1-7, Deloatch 1-4, Ja.Thomas 1-(minus 8). Wake Forest, Washington 5-57, Serigne 3-68, Hines 3-46, Wade 1-31, Colburn 1-21, Bachman 1-20.

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL

Army wins in OT

DALLAS -- For Army Coach Jeff Monken, there was never a second thought about what to do on fourth down from the 3 on the opening possession of overtime.

Not with the way the triple-option Black Knights dominate running the ball and struggle kicking it.

Jordan Asberry took a toss and scored Army's sixth rushing touchdown in a 38-31 victory over North Texas on Tuesday at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

"One of our goals is not flinch and believe no matter what," said quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who ran for 129 yards and a score. "A lot of people say it's a questionable call. We were determined to get it in."

The Black Knights (8-5) finished with 480 yards rushing, including 119 yards and 2 touchdowns by Darnell Woolfolk. Asberry's score was the 46th rushing touchdown this season, breaking the school record held by the 1945 national championship team that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield.

North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. After Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris, a graduate transfer from Alabama, threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.

Army 12 12 7 0 7 -- 38

North Texas 7 14 7 3 0 -- 31

First Quarter

ARM--Woolfolk 5 run (kick failed), 9:18

NTX--J.Wilson 22 run (T.Moore kick), 6:35

ARM--Campbell 70 run (run failed), 4:56

Second Quarter

ARM--Woolfolk 1 run (run failed), 13:05

ARM--Davidson 6 run (pass failed), 6:37

NTX--J.Wilson 22 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), 2:26

NTX--Bussey 27 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), :10

Third Quarter

ARM--Bradshaw 65 run (B.Wilson kick), 7:41

NTX--T.Wilson 18 pass from Morris (T.Moore kick), :45

Fourth Quarter

NTX--FG T.Moore 37, :28

First Overtime

ARM--Asberry 3 run (B.Wilson kick), :00

Attendance--39,117.

ARM NTX

First downs 22 19

Rushes-yards 74-480 27-96

Passing 53 314

Comp-Att-Int 2-4-0 27-40-2

Return Yards 51 126

Punts-Avg. 2-35.0 3-43.66

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-25 6-55

Time of Possession 36:18 23:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Army, Bradshaw 18-129, Woolfolk 22-119, Campbell 4-88, Davidson 12-56, K.Walker 9-49, Asberry 7-36, Trainor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1). North Texas, J.Wilson 20-81, Morris 3-14, Tucker 2-13, Wyche 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 13).

PASSING--Army, K.Walker 0-1-0-0, Bradshaw 2-3-0-53. North Texas, Keena 1-1-0-10, Morris 26-38-1-304, T.Wilson 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING--Army, Campbell 1-38, E.Poe 1-15. North Texas, Smiley 8-79, J.Wilson 6-46, T.Wilson 5-81, Thompson 3-21, Bussey 2-57, Rutherford 2-20, Buyers 1-10.

