Short-handed Har-Ber falls in tourney opener

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Springdale Har-Ber boys coach Scott Bowlin didn't make excuses for his team's 58-50 loss Tuesday against Kansas City (Mo.) Ruskin in the 62nd annual Neosho Holiday Classic opener.

There were plenty of possibilties.

The Wildcats (5-5) were without an offensive triggerman in sophomore point guard Tylor Perry, who watched from the bench in a sweatsuit because of an illness. Bowlin could have chalked up the loss to poor shooting (15 of 36), poor rebounding (outrebounded 28-18) or simply a lack of focus from too much holiday ham.

Instead, Bowlin blamed himself.

"I've got to do a better job coaching and maybe we beat that team," Bowlin said.

Har-Ber drops into the consolation bracket of the 16-team boys tourney, which began in 1954. It returns to Neosho Middle School at 3:30 p.m. today to take on the loser of Tuesday's nightcap between Allen (Ky.) Wesley Christian and Memphis (Tenn.) Wooddale.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats demonstrated plenty of positives on the offensive end as they worked the ball inside to 6-foot-6 senior Zane King, who scored six of his game-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats to a 14-9 lead.

But momentum shifted in the second quarter when Ruskin (4-5) switched from a zone to a man defense. That led to 7-1 scoring swing and a 16-15 halftime lead as the Golden Eagles kept Har-Ber from hitting a field goal during the quarter.

Ruskin coach Ray Hughes scouted Har-Ber well and figured zone would work best to combat Perry's penetration skills. But with Perry out of the mix, switching to man made sense.

"(Perry) is a phenomenal player, so taking his 20-plus (points) a game out helped," Hughes said. "That kind of took away their engine, so they were a little bit out of sorts. They've got a lot of really good players, but they're used to playing a role and you could tell they were a little bit out of their normal roles."

While Perry can drive inside and kick it back out to give the Wildcats' shooters open looks, they didn't get many with him on the bench. They finished 2 of 15 from 3-point range, including 1 of 11 in the second half as the deficit grew to as many as 11 points.

"We've got to hit shots," Bowlin said. "Making shots gives you more energy, and we just didn't have anything to hang our hat on. We've just got to get better and right now, we can't worry about it because we've got three more games in a row and we'll find out who can -- and who can't."

One who can't for sure will be junior guard Tyler Garrett, who injured his left knee driving to the hole in the final minute. Bowlin said he "may have a sprained MCL (medial collateral ligament)" and could miss "a couple of weeks."

Regardless, Bowlin said it will be up to the rest of the team to make improvements during the next three games. And he hopes Perry will be healthy enough to return today.

"You have sickness, you have injuries and you've got to overcome those things," Bowlin said. "You can't do anything about it from a coach's standpoint. It's just next man up. That's the way we have to look at it. We hate that these guys get hurt and get sick, but we just have to have the next guy up."

Sports on 12/28/2016