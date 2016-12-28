Special attention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One deserving Virginia Tech player on special teams will be selected by the coaches to wear No. 25 against Arkansas in the Belk Bowl on Thursday.

That's the number Frank Beamer, who retired as the Hokies' coach last year after 29 seasons, wore when he played cornerback at Virginia Tech.

Beamer put such an emphasis on special teams that the Hokies' style became known as "Beamer Ball" thanks to their numerous big plays in the kicking game.

It's a tradition being carried on under the direction of James Shibest, the former Arkansas player and assistant coach who is in his first season as the Hokies' special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Coincidentally, Shibest wore No. 25 when he played wide receiver for the Razorbacks from 1983-86.

"Our guys really take a lot of pride in getting a chance to wear No. 25," Shibest said. "It's announced to the team two days before the game, and you can just tell the anticipation. What we tell them is that everybody's goal is to be able to wear that No. 25."

The No. 25 is awarded each game as a way of paying homage to Beamer's legacy.

Building on that legacy is now Shibest's responsibility.

"A lot of people say, 'Well, there's a lot on your shoulders,' but I'm excited to be at a place where there's such a sense of pride in special teams because of all the years of success Coach Beamer had," said Shibest, 52. "With our kids, it doesn't matter if you're a starter or a backup or what position you play, they want to be involved in those units."

Shibest began coaching special teams at Arkansas in 2000 when he was hired by coach Houston Nutt after four seasons as the head coach at Butler County (Kan.) Community College. He has coached special teams ever since during stops at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Memphis and Virginia Tech.

"When coach Nutt hired me, I knew a lot about special teams, but I never had directly coordinated that," Shibest said. "So I was a little uneasy initially.

"But over time, I think you just continue to grow as a coach. Since 2000, I've learned so much from a lot of different people to get to where I am today."

When Nutt and his assistants were fired at Ole Miss after the 2011 season, Shibest was hired at Memphis by coach Justin Fuente. Shibest came along to Virginia Tech when Fuente was hired to replace Beamer.

Fuente said he didn't know Shibest personally before hiring him, but he knew others in the coaching profession who gave him a glowing endorsement.

"James earned a great reputation working in the SEC," Fuente said. "He's not just a great special teams coordinator, but he does a great job with our tight ends.

"He's a fantastic recruiter, and he's a great chemistry guy on the staff. Everybody likes him. He's extremely competitive and makes it fun to come to work every day."

Shibest said he appreciates the practice time his head coaches have devoted to special teams.

"I've been fortunate with coach Nutt and Coach Fuente," he said. "They've given us the time to try to be really, really good at these things. A lot of it has to do with using good personnel and having time on the field and in meetings to get the coaching done for it."

After Arkansas was announced as Virginia Tech's bowl opponent, Shibest called Bobby Allen, a former Razorbacks assistant who now works as director of NFL and high school relations. Allen played at Virginia Tech.

"The first thing I said to Bobby was, 'Can you believe this? We're playing our alma maters,' " Shibest said. "I think that's pretty cool."

Allen and Shibest were Arkansas assistants together for eight years and remain friends.

"I really enjoyed working with James," Allen said. "He's a very good football coach and has a great personality with the kids.

"I think he's got good attention to detail that's really important in special teams, and he takes a lot of pride in what he does."

Henri Murphy, a sophomore from Pine Bluff, returns kickoffs for Virginia Tech.

"Everybody respects coach Shibest because he's been doing the special teams for such a long time," Murphy said. "He knows what he's talking about, so when we go out there, we make sure to listen to everything he says."

Virginia Tech's players didn't know Shibest starred as a receiver at Arkansas and was a two-time All-Southwest Conference pick while helping the Razorbacks to a combined 34-14-1 record and three bowl games.

Despite playing his final three seasons under coach Ken Hatfield when the Razorbacks ran the triple-option offense, Shibest finished his career with 97 catches for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns. He still ranks in the top 10 in several receiving categories for the Razorbacks.

"I had no idea," Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian told The Roanoke Times. "He had school records? Coach Shibest? That's pretty live."

Shibest's 13 catches against SMU in 1984 -- for 199 yards -- remain tied for an Arkansas single-game record with Jarius Wright, who had 13 against Texas A&M in 2011.

"You don't hear James' name mentioned a lot now because when he played it was an era where you weren't throwing for 400 yards a game," said David Bazzel, who played linebacker at Arkansas from 1981-85. "But he was so good for productivity and reliability.

"James wasn't the biggest or the fastest guy, but he was tough for teams to stop because he ran great routes and if the ball was anywhere near his hands, he was going to catch it. I've got a ton of respect for him as a player."

Bazzel, who created the Broyles Award presented to the nation's top assistant coach, said he's been impressed by Shibest's rise in the profession.

"James has had a remarkable coaching career working at some great programs," Bazzel said. "He's developed a really good niche for himself with special teams. I'm proud of him."

Shibest came to Arkansas from Houston MacArthur High School to play for Coach Lou Holtz. The idea of playing for a team that was supported by the entire state appealed to him as opposed to playing for one of the SWC's other seven schools in Texas.

"It was like playing for an NFL team and the fans are extremely passionate," Shibest said. "That really helped draw me to Arkansas."

Shibest said he remains close with several of his former teammates, including Brad Taylor, Chris Bequette, Stephen Jones, Jim Kessinger and Tony Cherico.

"I had a really special college experience at Arkansas, having an opportunity to play for great coaches like Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield and I made a lot of friends," Shibest said. "I've got relationships that will last forever.

"Arkansas is probably the place I'll retire. It feels like home."

Shibest said Virginia Tech, located in Blacksburg, Va., reminds him of how Fayetteville was when he played for the Razorbacks.

"Blacksburg is a true college town in a very pretty area and the people are great," Shibest said. "There's a passion about football here just like there is at Arkansas."

Between Shibest's playing and coaching days at Arkansas, he was part of 12 seasons with the Razorbacks.

"You love your alma mater," he said. "I basically wouldn't be here without what Arkansas did for me.

"So if you're a competitor it kind of adds a little bit extra to this bowl."

