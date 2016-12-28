Teen charged with committing terroristic act in shooting that killed Arkansas toddler, police say

Arkansas State Police arrested an 18-year-old in southeast Arkansas on Friday, charging him with committing a terroristic act.

Trooper Liz Chapman, a state police spokeswoman, said the charge filed against Tristan Taylor stems from the Oct. 9 shooting of 19-month-old Truth Turner in Eudora. The girl died from her injuries four days later.

Chapman couldn’t comment on Taylor’s alleged role in the shooting, saying it was a part of an ongoing investigation that’s not public. She added that additional charges could be forthcoming, but not necessarily for Taylor.

Investigators are looking for at least one other suspect in the shooting, but Chapman couldn’t provide a name.

The gunfire in October also hit two adults who were with Truth. Police responded to a house in the 200 block of Mabry Street at 10:50 p.m. and found that Truth, Trent Turner, 24, and Viniki Haney, 34, had all sustained gunshot wounds. State police said the shots came from outside the house.

Truth was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock while Turner and Haney were taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital, from which they were later discharged.

Taylor was booked into the Ashley County jail after his arrest in Lake Village. His bond was set at $250,000.