BASKETBALL

Ouachita Baptist decks Central Baptist

Chasidee Owens scored a career-high 21 points as the Ouachita Baptist Lady Tigers cruised to an 82-53 victory over Central Baptist in Arkadelphia on Tuesday. Owens was 8 of 11 from the floor, including a 5 for 5 performance in the second half, as the Lady Tigers (5-5) won their final contest of 2016. Ouachita Baptist led 38-24 at the half.