Style: Celebrate 2017: Go take a hike!

If you’re resolving to get more exercise in 2017, an Arkansas state park is an inviting place to start on New Year’s Day, Jack Schnedler writes in Thursday's Style section.

First Day Hikes, part of a nationwide program each Jan. 1, are scheduled on Sunday at nearly two-thirds of the 52 parks in the statewide system. Most all the guided programs are free.

The hikes, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, “are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers. The distance and rigor vary from park to park, but all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family.”

