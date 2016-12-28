TODAY’S GAMES

Pinstripe Bowl

Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. Northwestern (6-6)

TIME/TV 1:15 p.m. Central (ESPN)

SITE Yankee Stadium, New York

LINE Pitt by 41/2

SERIES 3-3. First meeting since 1973

WHAT'S AT STAKE The Panthers are trying to cap a solid season with a bowl game victory that would give the program a serious boost. The Panthers have victories over No. 2 Clemson and Big Ten champion Penn State, so losing to a 6-6 Big Ten team would end the season on a sour note. Northwestern was thumped in last year's Outback Bowl and would love to eradicate that feeling with a victory in just the program's 13th bowl appearance.

KEY MATCHUP Pittsburgh running back James Conner vs. Northwestern's defense. Conner is cancer free and wants to put the exclamation point on a fantastic personal and playing season in his final game. He ran for 1,060 yards with 16 touchdowns and was named college football's most inspirational player. Northwestern allowed 136.7 yards rushing per game this season which could allow Conner to have a banner day. But defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo had 10 sacks and Godwin Igwebuike and Anthony Walker Jr. could cause enough disruptions to spoil Conner's college football farewell.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pitt QB Nathan Peterman. Yes, Conner is the key. But Peterman could have a field day against a Northwestern defense ranked last in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 264.9 yards per game. Peterman had 2,602 yards passing with 26 touchdowns, six interceptions and helped five receivers catch at least 20 passes this season.

Northwestern WR Austin Carr. A former walk-on, Carr emerged as one of the top receivers in football. He led the Big Ten in receptions (84), yards receiving (1,196) and touchdowns (12). Carr has made numerous postseason All-everything lists and gets a chance to shine on a nationally televised game. He needs one TD catch and 50 yards receiving to set Northwestern season records. He could get them against a Panthers defense that has allowed a whopping 343.1 yards passing per game and has allowed 13 receivers to go over 100 yards against them.

FACTS & FIGURES

Northwestern has only two career bowl victories and only one since the 1949 Rose Bowl. The Wildcats' only bowl victory in that span was the 2013 Gator Bowl. ... Pitt is playing in its 33rd bowl game and ninth consecutive. The Panthers are bowl staples, playing in 14 of the last 17 seasons. ... Pitt has not finished with nine victories and a spot in the final AP Top 25 since 2009. ... Northwestern RB Justin Jackson led the Big Ten with 1,300 yards rushing and became the first Wildcat to rush for 1,000-plus yards in three consecutive seasons.

Russell Athletic Bowl

Miami (8-4) vs. (14) West Virginia (10-2)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME/TV 4:30 p.m. Central (ESPN).

LINE Miami by 21/2.

SERIES Miami leads 16-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE Miami gets yet another chance for what could be its first bowl victory since 2006. West Virginia is trying for its sixth 11-victory season, and the first since 2007.

KEY MATCHUP Miami WR Ahmmon Richards vs. West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas. No Miami freshman has ever had more receiving yards than Richards, who comes into the bowl game with 866 so far this season. Douglas is simply one of the best defensive backs in college football, and given how he overcame a very challenging upbringing, one of the game's best stories as well.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami QB Brad Kaaya. Already Miami's all-time passing leader, he needs 314 yards to become the first Hurricane to reach 10,000 in a career. He has a year of eligibility left, but many expect this to be his Miami finale.

West Virginia WR/KR Shelton Gibson. He is a big play waiting to happen, with 11 catches of 40 yards of more this season and a 22.4-yard average on his kickoff returns.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia CB Antonio Crawford transferred to the Mountaineers after playing in 38 games from 2012-14 for Miami, tweeting when he left the Hurricanes that he felt he's "a piece of gold [that] gets treated like a piece of silver." ... The last time the former Big East rivals played was 2003, when Miami got an incredible fourth-and-13 catch from Kellen Winslow with a minute left to keep what became the winning drive alive in Miami's 22-20 comeback victory. ... West Virginia is 2-9 all-time in bowl games in Florida, but won its last such trip -- 70-33 over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 4, 2012. ... Miami is one shy of registering its 100th tackle for a loss this season. The last time the Hurricanes reached triple-figures in that stat was 2010.

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana (6-6) VS. Utah (8-4)

SITE Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TIME/TV 7:30 p.m. Central (Fox)

LINE Utah by 6.

SERIES Utah leads 2-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE The Utes look to win their 13th bowl game in their last 14 trips to the postseason. The Hoosiers go for a victory in their first game under new coach Tom Allen, who took over after Kevin Wilson's surprising resignation this month.

KEY MATCHUP Indiana RB Devine Redding vs. Utah front seven. Redding is the fourth player in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He will have his work cut out for him against a Utes defense that ranked second in the Pac-12 in run defense (129.7 yards per game) and led the conference with 94 tackles for loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana LB Tegray Scales led the Big Ten with 116 tackles, including 87 solo stops. He also had a conference best 20 1/2 tackles for loss, ranking tied for fourth nationally.

Utah RB Joe Williams has run for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns this season despite missing four games when he briefly retired from football. He's run for at least 100 yards in 5 of his past 6 games and is averaging 148.1 yards rushing per game for the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana qualified for bowl games in consecutive seasons for first time since 1990-91. ... Hoosiers last bowl victory was 24-0 over Baylor in 1991 Copper Bowl. They are 0-3 since then. ... Indiana will play a Pac-12 team for first time since beating No. 24 Oregon in 2004. ... Hoosiers LB Marcus Oliver is NCAA active leader with 12 career forced fumbles. ... Utes Coach Kyle Whittingham is 9-1 all-time in bowl games for the best winning percentage in NCAA history. ... Utah's four losses were by a combined 19 points. ... Utes lost three of four games to end regular season. ... Utah led nation in net punting at 44.9 yards led by Ray Guy award winner Mitch Wishnowsky. ... Utes finished tied for third in the nation with 28 takeaways.

Texas Bowl

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

SITE NRG Stadium, Houston

TIME/TV 8 p.m. Central (ESPN).

LINE Texas A&M by 2 1/2.

SERIES Texas A&M leads 8-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE The Wildcats look to improve their winning streak to four games in this matchup of old Big 12 foes. The Aggies are looking to cap the season on a positive note after losing four of their last six games after a 6-0 start. Kansas State is in its seventh consecutive bowl game and the Aggies are appearing in a bowl for a school-record eighth consecutive season.

KEY MATCHUP Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett vs. the Kansas State offensive line. This will likely be the final college game for Garrett, the junior consensus All-American who is predicted by some to be the top overall pick in 2017 draft. Garrett struggled with injuries this season but still managed to pile up 8 ½ sacks and 15 tackles for losses. He needs one sack to pass Von Miller (33) for fifth on the school's all-time sacks list.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State DE Jordan Willis. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in sacks with 11 ½, which tied a school record, and he has 16 ½ tackles for losses.

Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight. The graduate transfer from Oklahoma will wrap up his first and only season with the Aggies after throwing for 2,122 yards and 16 touchdowns, running for 594 yards and 10 more scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is Kansas State's 20th bowl game and 18th under coach Bill Snyder. ... The Wildcats are in a bowl for the seventh consecutive season and this is their second trip to the Texas Bowl. ... Texas A&M RB Trayveon Williams became the first true freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards with 1,024 yards. ... Aggies WR Josh Reynolds has a touchdown reception in seven consecutive games. ... Kansas State LB Elijah Lee leads the team with 98 tackles. ... Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk needs 158 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season. ... Kansas State QB Jesse Ertz leads the team and is fifth among FBS quarterbacks with 945 yards rushing. ... The Aggies have 27 rushing TDs this season after scoring just 13 last year.

Sports on 12/28/2016