U.S., Russians share more on Syria fight

WASHINGTON -- Talks between Russia and the United States on their separate fights against the Islamic State militant group are becoming more productive and more frequent, American officials said, with both sides trading information in real time and even outlining some of their strategic objectives for the months ahead.

Kurdish-led rebel forces, meanwhile, were closing in on an Islamic State-controlled dam in northern Syria.

In the Russia-U.S. discussions, Russia has made clear that its counterterrorism priority in Syria is retaking the city of Palmyra, officials said. The U.S. is determined to put pressure on Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State's self-declared caliphate.

The closer contacts between the two countries have developed despite their bitter accusations against each other over the devastation in Aleppo and Moscow's claim that relations are now "frozen on all practical levels."

The confidential military discussions aren't focused on the sides' opposing positions in Syria's civil war, in which Russia is fighting alongside the government and the United States has backed rebel groups, the officials said.

U.S. officials with knowledge of the ongoing conversations credited both sides with putting aside much of the public animosity, which has included Washington's accusations of Russian war crimes in Aleppo and Moscow's charges of American support for terrorist groups such as al-Qaida.

Much of the talk has concerned the two nations' immediate operations.

Since Dec. 15, the U.S.-led coalition has conducted airstrikes on about two dozen locations around Palmyra, destroying air-defense weapons, tanks, aircraft shelters, storage bunkers and other vehicles and equipment. At the same time, U.S. and Russian officials having been ensuring that the two militaries don't cross paths in the airspace above the city that Islamic State militants seized for the second time earlier this month, and that American strikes don't mistakenly hit Russian or Syrian forces.

But the talks have gone beyond such particulars and even touched on broader U.S. and Russian plans, according to several U.S. officials, who weren't authorized to speak publicly on the confidential discussions and demanded anonymity.

The Russians have said that after they retake Palmyra, they want to move on Islamic State militants congregated in Deir el-Zour, a city closer to the Iraqi border. Succeeding in Deir el-Zour, according to one U.S. official, could take Russia several months.

Palmyra became a more urgent mission after Islamic State militants ended the Syrian government's nine-month hold over the city, seizing Russian and Syrian military equipment and weapons in the process. These include air-defense artillery that could be used against coalition and friendly forces.

According to officials, the U.S. and Russian militaries have been communicating regularly, often in real time as the sides prepared to launch airstrikes to make sure innocent troops aren't at risk. The new concentration of U.S. strikes around Palmyra in the past week has made the effort especially important for Russia, one senior U.S. official said.

The scope of the discussions suggests the two sides are pulling back from some of the extreme rhetoric in recent months, mainly colored by Russia's support for the successful Syrian military effort to retake all of Aleppo. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will improve U.S.-Russian cooperation, but it appeared some of the groundwork already is being done.

U.S. officials have legal constraints on how far they can go. American law prohibits any military-to-military relations with Russia in the aftermath of its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

But as Syria's various conflicts escalated, it became more critical for the U.S. and Russia to make sure they avoid crashes and other problems in the increasingly crowded skies, such as the one that happened when the U.S. mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian soldiers in airstrikes near Deir el-Zour in September.

"We certainly don't want to have a repeat of that," said Air Force Col. John Dorrian, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria.

Regarding overall peace efforts between forces under Syrian President Bashar Assad and the rebels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and Qatar should attend a meeting with Russia and Iran to discuss a path to peace.

Russia, Turkey and Iran, which helped broker the withdrawal of civilians and militants from Aleppo, have agreed to hold talks on Syria in Kazakhstan next month.

Erdogan said the meeting of foreign ministers should include Saudi Arabia and Qatar because they had "shown goodwill and given support" to Syria. He added, however, that Turkey would not take part if any "terror organizations" are also invited, referring to Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

Euphrates Dam

In northern Syria, Kurdish-led fighters were approaching a strategic dam controlled by the Islamic State, after days of fighting that killed a senior Islamic State military commander, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed forces and others said Tuesday.

Talal Sillo of the Syria Democratic Forces said the fighters, with the support of U.S., French and British special forces, had driven the Islamic State from dozens of villages and farms in recent days and were about 3 miles from the Euphrates Dam in Raqqa province.

The Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters, has been on the offensive in the province since early November, advancing with the aid of U.S.-led airstrikes. The operation is aimed at encircling and eventually retaking Raqqa city.

The city is home to nearly 200,000 mostly Sunni Arabs and an estimated 5,000 Islamic State fighters.

"The ongoing operation is the second phase west of Raqqa," Sillo said, adding that the first phase was north of the city. "More phases will come later to isolate the city and then to begin liberating it."

The capture of the dam, which controls the flow of water to parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq, would deal a major blow to the extremist group, which has held the facility for more than two years. Behind the dam lies Lake Assad, which at 247 square miles is Syria's largest reservoir.

Both sides claim to have inflicted heavy casualties on the other. The Islamic State-linked Aamaq news agency reported Monday that 24 Democratic Forces fighters were killed in the area, and Sillo said his forces had killed dozens of extremists.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a top Islamic State military commander known as Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti was targeted by U.S.-led coalition aircraft. The Syrian army said Abu Jandal was killed fighting in the Tabqa area near the dam. Islamic State supporters on social media confirmed that he was killed.

The U.S. Central Command said coalition aircraft conducted nine strikes near the city of Raqqa on Monday that engaged three Islamic State tactical units, destroying vehicles rigged with explosives, a bridge, a fighting position, and a supply cache. It said two airstrikes near the Ein Issa area to the north of Raqqa hit two Islamic State tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue and staff members of The Associated Press.

