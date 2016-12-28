ATHLETICS

James tops male vote

LeBron James, who ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship, was chosen as The Associated Press 2016 male athlete of the year, an award he won previously in 2013. Results of the vote by 59 editors from AP member newspapers and customers were announced Tuesday. James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9). James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three consecutive years from 1991-93. U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was named AP’s top female athlete Monday. A rabid sports fan, James said he was flattered to be in the same class with Phelps, the 23-time gold medalist who added five more to his record collection at the Rio Olympics. That James received the honor in an Olympic year underscores the weight of his accomplishments. His third NBA crown was for Cleveland, delivering on a promise James made to a city that hadn’t celebrated a major championship since 1964 and had endured many torturous sports moments since. James, 31, came up short in 2015, leading an injury-depleted Cleveland team to the finals where they lost to the Warriors. The Cavs got a rematch with the record-setting, 73-victory Warriors. Led by Curry, the league’s unanimous MVP choice, Golden State was being talked about as potentially the best team ever, an argument that gained steam when it took a 3-1 lead. James, though, wasn’t going to be denied again. He scored 41 points in Games 5 and 6 and posted a triple-double in a Game 7 that will be remembered for his chase-down block of Andre Iguodala in the closing minutes.

BASKETBALL

Durant dislikes ref report

Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it could lead to more errors because referees might become tentative while trying to be perfect. “They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right, then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong,” Durant said after practice Tuesday. He felt it was unfair “that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters, the game’s over, we’re moving on.” The NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in Golden State’s one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. In an NBA Finals rematch, the champion Cavaliers won 109-108 with the NBA saying Monday that LeBron James should have received a technical for hanging on the rim with 1:43 to play and that Richard Jefferson fouled Durant on the game’s final play. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr called the officiating crew from Sunday “outstanding” and some of the NBA’s best. He also appreciates the league “being transparent.” “The officials didn’t decide that game, we had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter,” Kerr said.

Heat put forward on shelf

Josh McRoberts of the Miami Heat has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot, and the team says the oft-injured forward will be sidelined indefinitely. McRoberts broke that foot during last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against Toronto, and he had a stress reaction in the same foot that kept him out for training camp and the first seven games of this season. McRoberts had appeared in 19 consecutive games, his second-longest streak in his three seasons with the Heat. Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City will be the 210th, including playoffs, that the Heat have played since signing McRoberts — and the 119th he will miss over that span. McRoberts is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.

SOCCER

Swansea fires Bradley

American coach Bob Bradley was fired as Swansea manager Tuesday, less than three months after taking charge at the English Premier League club. Swansea announced Bradley’s departure a day after the team’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham. Bradley won two of his 11 games in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin to become the first coach from the United States in England’s top division. Swansea is next to last in the standings, only above Hull on goal difference with nearly half the season gone. Bradley arrived at Liberty Stadium with a strong reputation after spells at clubs in Norway and France, as well as stints as coach of the U.S. and Egyptian national teams. But he couldn’t halt Swansea’s slide, with the team conceding 29 goals during his time in charge. Assistant coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge of the team while Swansea, which is owned by American businessmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, begins the search for its fifth fulltime manager in less than three years.

SKIING

Shiffrin takes GS victory

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States earned her second career World Cup giant slalom victory Tuesday and went further ahead in the overall standings. The American held on to her first-run lead on the icy Panorama course in Semmering, Austria, to beat Tessa Worley of France by 0.78 seconds and Manuela Moelgg of Italy by 1.09. It was the 24th career victory for the slalom specialist. Shiffrin’s only previous GS victory came in Soelden, Austria, in October 2014. Shiffrin extended her overall lead to 55 points over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland, who finished Tuesday’s race in fourth.