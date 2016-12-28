Wisconsin uses fast start to stop Rutgers

MADISON, Wis. — Nigel Hayes scored 20 points, Zak Showalter added 18 and No. 14 Wisconsin used an active start on the defensive end to build an early lead and defeat Rutgers 72-52 on Tuesday night.

Hayes scored 12 points in the first half, when the Badgers (12-2) opened with a 16-4 run over the first 12 minutes to take control in both team’s Big Ten opener.

Wisconsin needed the cushion after the Scarlet Knights (11-3) rallied from a 20-point deficit with 14 minutes left.

Rutgers forced turnovers and went on a three-point shooting spree, hitting five from behind the arc in a five-minute stretch capped by Nigel Johnson’s three-pointer with 8:19 left to get within 53-44.

The Badgers clamped down defensively from there, holding Rutgers to two field goals over the next five-plus minutes.

Mike Williams led Rutgers with 18 points. Ethan Happ finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin.

The Badgers set the tone early with in-your-face defense, forcing numerous runouts on the break. They built a 15-point halftime lead, aided by an active Showalter.

He finished with three steals and made an impressive two-handed bounce pass between two defenders on the break to Happ for a layup to open the game.

SEC MEN

SOUTH CAROLINA 90,

LANDER 62

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rakym Felder scored a career-high 20 points and Maik Kotsar had his first game with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina blew out Division II Lander on Tuesday night.

Felder, the freshman guard, hit five of six three-pointers in the opening half as the Gamecocks (10-2) used a 29-3 start to pull away from the overmatched Bearcats (3-7).

Kotsar, a 6-10 freshman forward, finished with 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds. It was a welcome result for South Carolina, which fell out of the rankings this week by losing two of its last three, including a hard-fought, 62-60 loss at home to rival Clemson last

TOP 25/SWAC WOMEN

NO. 22 OREGON STATE 73,

UAPB 40

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sydney Wiese had 11 points, including two three-pointers, and six assists and became the first player in Pac-12 history with 300 career made threes as No. 22 Oregon State beat UAPB 73-40 on Tuesday.

Breanna Brown had 14 points and Gabriella Hanson added 10 points for Oregon State, which has won eight consecutive.

A layup by Aiya El Hassan and then a jumper by Kye Richardson trimmed UAPB’s deficit to 20-17, but Oregon State (11-1) closed the second quarter on an 18-6 run — including consecutive three-pointers by Hanson and Wiese that made it 38-23 at halftime.

Wiese’s 300th three-pointer capped an 8-2 run to open the second half and gave the Beavers a 21-point lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Destiny Brewton scored 14 on 6-of-12 shooting and El Hassan finished with 10 for UAPB (3-8). The Golden Lions made just 17 of 52 (32 percent) of their shots, including 3 of 12 from three-point range.

Oregon State outrebounded UAPB 53-25, including 17-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored the Golden Lions 21-0 on second-chance points.

The Beavers shot 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 16 three-pointers, but made 21 of 28 free throws. UAPB made 3 of 8 free throwss. In other games, involving Top 25 women, Lindsey Allen recorded her first career triple double as No. 2 Notre Dame defeated Tennessee-Chattanooga 79-58. Allen finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Brianna Turner scored 23 points for Notre Dame (12-1).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 79,

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Allen recorded her first career triple-double and Brianna Turner scored 24 points to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat Tennessee-Chattanooga on Tuesday for its 15th consecutive road victory.

Allen had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the sixth triple-double in Notre Dame women’s basketball history. Skylar Diggins had two triple-doubles. The other three came from Mary Gavin, Sara Liebscher and Marina Mabrey.

Allen’s 11 rebounds represented a career high for the senior guard. Her 12 assists matched a career high.

Notre Dame (12-1) was making its fourth stop on a six-game road stretch that continues Thursday when the Fighting Irish open Atlantic Coast Conference play at North Carolina State.

This six-game stretch represents Notre Dame’s longest string of true road games in the program’s history. Notre Dame hasn’t lost a true road game since falling 91-81 at eventual national champion Connecticut on Dec. 5, 2015.

