Woman hit cars, waved knife, police say

A Texas woman brandished a knife at drivers after striking several vehicles Sunday morning on Interstate 30 in Saline County, according to authorities.

Trooper Liz Chapman, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said the agency received multiple 911 calls about 11 a.m. in regard to a reckless driver on the interstate at mile marker 105, which is west of Benton.

The woman, identified Monday afternoon as 37-year-old Naomi Coye of Boerne, Texas, is accused of getting out of her vehicle at the Hot Springs exit at mile marker 111 after striking other vehicles, according to a news release. At that point, police say, Coye pointed a knife at others on the highway.

Coye is being held on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threatening and one count of introduction of prohibited articles, police said.

No one was reported injured in the collisions, state police said.

Agencies responding included state police, the Saline County sheriff's office, the Benton Police Department and the Bryant Police Department.

The state police Highway Patrol division is handling the case, Chapman said.

Metro on 12/28/2016