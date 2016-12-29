255 inactive parties to get ax in India

NEW DELHI — India’s Election Commission has informed tax authorities that it is removing 255 parties from its list because they have not contested an election in 10 years and exist merely on paper, receiving generous waivers under the country’s tax laws.

The Indian Express newspaper said the parties “could be nothing but money-laundering operations.”

The number of political parties is growing rapidly in the world’s largest democracy. At the last count, there were 2,045 registered political parties, up from 1,866 a year ago.

India’s tax rules exempt political parties from paying income taxes, and they do not have to report details of donors who give less than about $300.

“The rapid growth in the number of political parties was suspicious, and we began a probe some months ago,” said an official with the Election Commission, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“So many parties had not contested elections; they were not active politically. So we feel that these parties continue to exist only because they may be enjoying the benefits of tax exemption by being on our list.”

An election watchdog group, the Association for Democratic Reforms, reported that parties typically escape scrutiny by claiming that a majority of their funds come from donations of under $300.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party reported that 65 percent of its income came from such anonymous donors between 2005 and 2015, the group said. The opposition Congress party reported 83 percent of its income from unknown donors.

In the past week, reporters have combed through the list of many of the 255 little-known political parties and visited them at their nondescript offices.

Some of the addresses were in people’s homes or clinics. Some had just one manager who could not show evidence of political activity.

Indian political parties have opposed recent moves to bring them under the nation’s Right to Information law, under which citizens can demand to read internal files.