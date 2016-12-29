Basketball: Bentonville West's balance too much for Lincoln

ALMA -- Bentonville West used a balanced offensive approach to build a big lead in the first half and didn't look back after that Wednesday at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

West had all but one active player score points in a 75-53 victory against Lincoln to advance in a first-round matchup at the Airedale Classic.

"We've started 11 different players this season," Bentonville West coach Greg White said. "We have been a very balanced team. We are still trying to figure out who we are. But what we are finding out is the next guy on the bench is always ready."

Lincoln was able to keep it close in the first quarter, using a 3-pointer from junior forward Troy Sugg to tie the game at 7-7 early in the game.

The Wolverines then used an 11-0 run closing out the first quarter and starting the second strong to push the lead out to 24-9.

"We had a good group come in and give us some energy in the second quarter," White said. "We were able to push out the lead. Our size kind of hurt them there. Our guards also helped with defensive pressure."

West (5-6) then was able to use a 27-point second quarter that was helped out with turnovers on the defensive end to take a 41-20 lead heading into halftime. Lincoln committed 14 turnovers in the first half.

"We kind of got out of our offense," Lincoln coach Tim Rich said. "They are a very athletic team. That was a mistake. The pressure bothered us, and we just made a few mistakes there. Speed of the game got us a little."

Lincoln (4-8) found good shots and finished 20 for 41 with its shooting, but the big early lead and turnovers were too much to overcome after the second half.

"When we are running our stuff, we have been getting good looks all year," Rich said. "We just need to stay with our game plan the whole game."

West's balanced offense was led by Gabe Hornsby, who finished with a team-high 13 points including eight points in the first half.

"He is just scratching the surface of what he can be," White said of Hornsby. "He is the most athletic player I've ever coached and probably the best in the 7A-West right now. He does it all for us on both sides of the ball."

Cobe Muldrew also added 10 points for the Wolverines, whose bench scored 46 of the team's 75 points with Garrett Wilmot and Boston Barron leading the way with seven points apiece.

Sugg finished with a game-high 17 points, which included hitting three 3-point baskets to lead the way for Lincoln.

"He had a good shooting night tonight and has been working hard," Rich said of Sugg. "Hopefully this tournament can get him on the right track. He was a big part of our offense knocking down shots."

The last West player to add their first points of the game was junior Christian Wood, who scored a basket with less than two minutes to play, and he drew a big cheer from his bench.

"He is such a good teammate but usually doesn't dress out for us," White said of Wood. "But we wanted to reward his effort he gives in practice. That shows the culture we are building because everybody wanted him to score."

