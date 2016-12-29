Basketball: Gause, Davis lead Springdale to win over Prairie Grove

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Marquesha Davis' 3-pointer to close out the third quarter Wednesday at the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic barely drew iron. But her next one was the difference in the game.

Springdale High edged Prairie Grove, 54-47, to move into the winners bracket against Siloam Springs at 7 p.m. today. Davis scored 15 points for the Lady Red'Dogs, playing their first game since Dec. 16.

Davis, a sophomore, went on a personal 5-0 run in the fourth quarter to give Springdale a 50-45 lead as Prairie Grove used a balanced scoring effort to hang close. Six players scored for the Lady Tigers, four adding nine points or more.

"Every once in a while she reminds me of her cousin (Chasidee Owens). She'll run out of energy, I'll give her a break, put her back in and the energy picks back up," Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said of Davis. "I leave her in a little too long sometimes, but if she gets a few more breaks you see what she's capable of. That five-point stretch was huge."

Lady Red'Dogs guard Jeniya Gause poured in a game-high 16 points to lift Springdale. Gause led all scorers at halftime with seven points.

Her floater in the lane as time expired in the first half gave Springdale a 24-22 lead. She later knocked down two of her three 3-pointers in the second half.

"On our team, what I think is so unique about this team is that every night I think (our leading scorer) could be somebody different," Hunsucker said. "Destiny (Jackson) is capable of a big game, Haley (Dougan) is capable. Ashlyn Minchew can score more, too. Whoever is on one night can really carry us and lead us."

The Lady Red'Dogs' pressure defense then paid dividends late. Prairie Grove, 4 of 11 from distance in the opening three quarters, went cold late, missing all seven 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Springdale made 2 of 4.

Hunsucker said she was also pleased with her team's 11-of-14 night at the free-throw line.

"We tried to put a type of press on them to wear their legs down," Hunsucker said. "Tonight, in the fourth quarter, you saw they had some looks against our transition defense, but then again, the legs are a little different than the first quarter.

"Depth, I think, and our pressure defense really, as the game went on, wore their legs down a little bit more."

Camree Bartholomew led Prairie Grove with 12 points. Larisha Crawford and Emily Grant each added 10 in the loss and Parker Lopez chipped in nine.

Girls

Holland Hall (Okla.) 74, Gentry 25

Kennedy Cox and Gabby Gregory each scored 22 points and Holland Hall raced past Gentry in the opening game of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

Holland Hall led 23-5 after one quarter and took a 40-16 lead into halftime before putting the sportsmanship rule into effect in the third with a 24-5 run. Chastery Fedmatu, Madison Ward and Haley Hays each scored 6 points for Gentry.

Claremore (Okla.) 47, Rogers High 38

After scoring just two points in the second quarter, Rogers battled back in the third quarter to pull within four points of the Lady Zebras. Claremore's Breanna Farmer and Lauren Chancellor, though, had an answer for Rogers.

Farmer scored a game-high 15 points and Chancellor added 13 as Claremore moved on to face Tulsa (Okla.) Holland Hall today at 4 p.m. The Lady Mounties relied on Madison Sandor and Madison Loyd, who scored 11 and 14 points, respectively.

Siloam Springs 65, Coweta (Okla.) 48

The Lady Panthers (3-9) turned an 11-point deficit into the second quarter into a tie game at halftime and ran past the Lady Tigers in the second half. Chloe Price scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter and then 11 more in the third quarter.

Morgan Vaughn added 17 points for Siloam Springs, while Hadlee Hollenback had nine points. Abigail Fernandez led Coweta (1-3) with 20 points, including a pair of four-point plays.

Boys

Tulsa (Okla.) Holland Hall 49, Springdale High 48 (OT)

CJ Thompson led the Dutch with a game-high 24 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime with 6 seconds to play. The 3-pointer was his first field goal of the second half after a 16-point first half.

Carl Fitch and Joe Jibke led Springdale back from a 10-point first-half deficit with 13 and 11 points, respectively. With 1.1 seconds to play in overtime, Red'Dogs guard Oscar Iraheta, fouled shooting a 3, connected on 1 of 3 free throws.

Rogers 49, Coweta, Okla. 48

R.J. Roberson hit two free throws with 4 seconds left as Rogers completed its come-from-behind victory. The Mounties trailed 31-19 at halftime and 40-29 entering the fourth quarter. Roberson's free throws were set up by a 3-pointer by Ryan Donovan to cut Coweta's lead to 48-47.

Roberson finished with 14 points, while Garrett Dake had 11 for the Mounties (6-5). Braden Norris led Coweta (2-5) with 19 points, while Gavin Underwood had 11.

Claremore, Okla. 61, Greenwood 48

Led by Jeffrey Oxford's 18 points, Claremore moved into today's winners bracket game against Holland Hall. Neither team could find offense in the first quarter, with Greenwood taking a 5-4 lead into the second.

Claremore then poured it on, pulling away from Greenwood in the second quarter. Oxford scored nine of his 18 in the quarter. He was aided by 11 points from Layton Hartloff and 10 from Gunner Hall. Devin Gilbert led the Bulldogs with 13.

Prairie Grove 54, Siloam Springs 52

The Tigers outscored the Panthers 14-7 in the fourth quarter and held on in the final seconds to beat the host team. Prairie Grove took the lead for good 48-47 on a basket by Cameron Simmons. Will Pridmore and Taylor Moore added buckets for the Tigers, and Siloam Springs went 3-of-7 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

Moore led Prairie Grove (5-5) with 13 points, while Simmons finished with 11 points. Harrison Kretzer had 17 points to lead Siloam Springs (4-8) while Noah Karp had 16 and Josh Hunt 11.

