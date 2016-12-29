NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

DECEMBER

30 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Bailey Dickson (870) 659-8531 or rbaileydickson@gmail.com

31 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year’s Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nathan Brent. (870) 856-8887 or nathan_brent1014@yahoo.com

JANUARY

7 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd-27bison@yahoo.com.

12 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Ann’s Bridal. Larry Winningham (501) 827-8050 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

12 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring. (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

14 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn. (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

21 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard armory. Thomas Crosslin. (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

21 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers. Stanley Powell. (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

21 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart. (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com

21 Walnut Ridge chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Walnut Ridge Country Club. Scott Brady. (870) 759-2096 or scottb72476@yahoo.com

26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

27 Saline County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.

27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

28 Manila chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com