COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

New Year’s Eve Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — A New Year’s Eve Gala will take place from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Attendees will rock in the new year with the Willie Nash Band from Branson, Missouri. Tickets, at $35 in advance or $40 at the door, include heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne and biscuits and gravy at midnight, and party favors. There will be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Conference Center or with a credit card by calling (501) 884-4202.

Jan. 1

First Day Hike: Woolly Hollow

GREENBRIER — Stride into the new year with a revitalizing First Day Hike from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woolly Hollow State Park. Go on a guided hike at 11 a.m. or hike at one’s leisure. Bring family and friends to start the year off on the right foot. The event is free. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098.

First Day Hike: Bear Cave Area

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Join a Petit Jean State Park interpreter and start the new year with a First Day Hike among the giant sandstone boulders and slot canyons of the Bear Cave area from 8:30-9:15 a.m. The Bear Cave Hike is a relatively easy 1/2-mile hike suitable for families. Meet in the Bear Cave Trail parking area. Hikers are reminded to wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Jan. 2

Still on the Hill Concert

CONWAY — Still on the Hill will bring in the new year for families and children with a concert at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. The international touring group from Northwest Arkansas has been described as “Ambassadors of the Ozarks” for the work they do to preserve a rich culture that is quickly disappearing.

Kelly Mulhollan and Donna Stjerna are award-winning “storytelling song writers.” The duo embellish their songs with a host of unique instruments. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed for observance of New Year’s Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

ONGOING

Antique Toy Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum and the Faulkner County Library are offering a display of antique toys at the library throughout the holidays. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applications are due Sunday. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Maumelle Newcomers Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m.

Jan. 6 at the Maumelle Community Center. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Website in a Day

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Website in a Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11

at Arkansas Tech University. Participants will design a free website using Weebly. Step by step, they will create a free account and an attractive, functional, five-page website. The cost to attend is $50. Registration is required by Jan. 9 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas will offer a benefit card Jan. 21 at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. Bell time is set for 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit leukemia patient Kaitlyn Ison of Conway. Scheduled to appear at the event are former WCW superstar Buff Bagwell, National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff, Loverboy Matt Riviera of Russellville and Golden Boy Greg Anthony. Tickets are available at www.cwatickets.com or by calling (479) 518-4191.

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit

petitjean@arkansas.com.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge, and support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

