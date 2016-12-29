Dak, Dez discovering needed rhythm

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott knows how to delete doubts.

In the two games since the resurrected hubbub about veteran Tony Romo's role in the Cowboys' offense, the rookie quarterback offered only robust reassurances that he's ready for his first playoff run. His body of work and the offerings of the past two games will hold up, whatever happens in Sunday's no-stakes regular-season finale at Philadelphia.

Reserve QB Mark Sanchez could relieve Prescott for a chunk of the contest, while Romo remains an insurance policy for the top seed in the NFC's playoff push.

In Monday night's victory over the Detroit Lions, which lifted Dallas to 13-2, Prescott failed to see receiver Dez Bryant beating his man off the line. Two plays later, on third and 7, Prescott recognized the Lions were defending Bryant with single coverage.

Prescott threw 25 yards to the end zone. Bryant tangled with Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi but broke his left hand free to catch the pass for a touchdown.

The second-quarter scoring highlight underlined a few things about Prescott. For one, he continues to grow. Yes, he can throw deep, which he did successfully several times Monday. And the connection between Prescott and Bryant has progressed since Prescott threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career to Bryant back on Sept. 25 against Chicago.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the connection between Dak and Dez was sure to develop, even if it took time because of Prescott's penchant for spreading the ball around. Prescott also had to get used to the ability of Bryant, who missed three games with a knee injury, to win battles against defenders in tight coverage, Jones said.

"The biggest thing there is seeing things the same way, feeling things the same way," Coach Jason Garrett said. "Just having a confidence level in each other. I think it's definitely improved, just with the amount of time they've spent together. It's been a positive thing for each of them."

Bryant has been getting more man coverage -- likely because of the attention opponents must pay to Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas' run game.

Prescott has hit Bryant on 12 of 15 targets for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns in the past two games.

Of course, that's not unexpected because Prescott went 47 of 56 overall for 491 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in those victories over Tampa Bay and Detroit.

But the resurgence of the offense is noteworthy because Prescott was hammered for his struggles in the previous two games, a tight victory at Minnesota and a loss at the New York Giants. Prescott and Bryant connected once in nine tries at New York, and Prescott went 17 of 37 for 165 yards overall.

Bryant also had a particularly tough game while being defended by Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Bryant was involved in both of Prescott's interceptions, slipping on one of them. And he fumbled late after his lone catch of the game.

After the loss, some questioned whether Romo shouldn't be used as more than a bench-warming adviser to Prescott. Even Jones stirred the pot, as he's wont to do.

That will be remembered as one of the more wasteful weeks of 2016.

After Dallas' first meeting this season with Philadelphia -- a come-from-behind, overtime victory for the Cowboys on Oct. 30 -- Sanchez made sure to grab Prescott in the locker room and remind him to look around and appreciate what was happening.

"You don't understand what you just did; you have no clue yet," the veteran advised the rookie.

Prescott still isn't affected by the hugeness of Cowboys' expectations. The playoffs are in the near future, buffered by a bye week after the game at Philly. But for all the discussion about rhythm and rust, Prescott showed again Monday night that he's as ready as he can be for his first NFL postseason.

"I've been on some good teams," Prescott said. "There is just something about this team. Obviously there is the talent. The talent level is just off the charts. When you put the talent and the personalities together, and just make it click, I think that is when you have something special. I feel that with this team."

Sports on 12/29/2016