Déjà Mizzou: Hogs blow 24-point lead in Belk Bowl loss to Hokies

— Arkansas' 13th game of 2016 looked remarkably similar to its 12th one.

The Razorbacks blew a 24-point lead - the program's largest in the modern era - in a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Arkansas finished the season with a 7-6 record and losses in its final two games.

Virginia Tech (10-3) outscored the Razorbacks 35-0 after halftime. The Hokies scored three touchdowns off three Arkansas turnovers in the third quarter, then took the lead on Travon McMillian's 6-yard touchdown run with 12:03 remaining.

In an effort similar to its Nov. 25 loss at Missouri, Arkansas failed to score after staking a big halftime lead. The Razorbacks blew a 17-point lead in that game.

Arkansas' previous record for largest blown lead was 21 points in a 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2012.

The Razorbacks scored on four of five possessions to start the game and led the Hokies 24-0 at halftime. Arkansas had four turnovers and eight penalties after halftime, however, helping Virginia Tech erase the deficit in less than 18 minutes of game time.

After amassing 280 yards of offense before halftime, the Razorbacks had only 34 yards on 30 plays in the second half.

This story will be updated