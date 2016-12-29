Home /
Déjà Mizzou: Hogs blow 24-point lead in Belk Bowl loss to Hokies
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 8:34 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arkansas' 13th game of 2016 looked remarkably similar to its 12th one.
The Razorbacks blew a 24-point lead - the program's largest in the modern era - in a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Arkansas finished the season with a 7-6 record and losses in its final two games.
Virginia Tech (10-3) outscored the Razorbacks 35-0 after halftime. The Hokies scored three touchdowns off three Arkansas turnovers in the third quarter, then took the lead on Travon McMillian's 6-yard touchdown run with 12:03 remaining.
In an effort similar to its Nov. 25 loss at Missouri, Arkansas failed to score after staking a big halftime lead. The Razorbacks blew a 17-point lead in that game.
Arkansas' previous record for largest blown lead was 21 points in a 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2012.
The Razorbacks scored on four of five possessions to start the game and led the Hokies 24-0 at halftime. Arkansas had four turnovers and eight penalties after halftime, however, helping Virginia Tech erase the deficit in less than 18 minutes of game time.
After amassing 280 yards of offense before halftime, the Razorbacks had only 34 yards on 30 plays in the second half.
This story will be updated
Kharma says... December 29, 2016 at 8:42 p.m.
More third quarter shenanigans! What happens in the locker room during halftime? Oh well, Bret's millions are safe through 2020.
cpermd says... December 29, 2016 at 8:42 p.m.
NOW can we fire bert??
BirdDogsRock says... December 29, 2016 at 8:50 p.m.
You can't make up a meltdown like this one. Worse, this 2nd-half disintegration has become a dispiriting pattern. There is a serious systemic problem with this team. Something is broken.
tigerfan2 says... December 29, 2016 at 8:53 p.m.
You can tell REAL coaches, they make adjustments at halftime. Hogs coaches don't. How long will Hog fans tolerate the mediocrity in game after game? I think Long needs to clean house, including Bielema. Oh well, we still get to see some real teams the rest of the year.
arkateacher54 says... December 29, 2016 at 9:02 p.m.
I will say we probably saw the real Hokies in the 2nd half, but the game was still disgusting, irritating, disappointing, embarrassing and downright pitiful. How can we look so good in the first half and so horrible in the second? That stupid fumbled punt and endless discussion that resulted in Hogs' ball got Hokies fired up. Was a bonehead move by Bielema.
TravisBickle says... December 29, 2016 at 9:03 p.m.
Like I've been saying all along, the Razorbacks SUCK! The Pig fans are the most delusional in all of college football. Now would be the time to really consider moving to a less competitive conference. A man's go to know his limitations.
dunk7474 says... December 29, 2016 at 9:05 p.m.
A bunch of fat assss lineman who can't protect their QB. The Arkansas sportswriters build these guys up into something they are not. Rod Smith has been a joke ALL season. Jeff Long has made a major mistake backing the horses he has chosen. The buck stops at his desk.
JustsayMoe says... December 29, 2016 at 9:08 p.m.
Embarrassing - hey we improved since Mizzou - only blew a 24pt lead!!
Questionmark says... December 29, 2016 at 9:11 p.m.
What's it take to rescind FB staff raises, bowl bonuses, contract rollovers, etc.? Too much love, too many love handles, too many entitlements.
HarleyOwner says... December 29, 2016 at 9:14 p.m.
What in the world do they do during halftime? Smoke pot? Drink beer? Bang the cheerleaders? Another very embarrassing loss. I bet the Hokies laugh all the way back home/
