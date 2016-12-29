Fashion show to benefit Relay for Life

The Relay for Life of Pope/Yell/Conway Counties is taking on a chic twist this year. The inaugural Relay for Life Fashion Show will showcase cancer survivors modeling the latest styles of local boutiques and retailers.

Charlia Pack of Atkins is leading the cause. She became involved with the American Cancer Society in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer the previous year, she said.

Pack remains involved because of the hope she has for finding a cure. “The American Cancer Society remains close to my heart because I know it is through their research that one day we will find a cure,” she said.

In addition, Pack has seen firsthand the programs that the organization provides.

“When my mother was going through treatment their Look Good Feel Better program was there for my mother to help her with her wig selection and fitting process and also to provide the wig free of charge. This is just one of their programs that they provide to cancer patients that fundraising like Relay For Life provides for.”

Her mother is now a proud cancer survivor, Pack said. Pack has also been touched by cancer through her husband’s experience. He is now in remission after a diagnosis last year of Stage II kidney cancer.

“You never know when or who cancer will strike, nor do you know what type. That is why I feel so strongly about supporting Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society,” Pack said.

She noted that Relay For Life raises funds for all types of cancer.

“My family has been affected by more than one type of cancer and I have friends that have had or their families have had

different types of cancer,” she said. “I want to find a cure for all cancers not just one type of cancer.”

The Relay for Life Fashion Show will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Russellville.

Pack started developing the idea for the event after she attended fashion show at an area retail store a few months ago.

“It was inspiring to see how confident it made the models feel. I wanted to do something to give our cancer survivors that same opportunity, and to showcase their strength, grace and beauty.”

Aside from the latest in fashion trends, guests can expect to be treated to wine and dessert at the event, Pack said, while browsing through the silent auction and bidding on items donated by participating boutiques, retailers and other local businesses.

The night is about more than fashion and fundraising, Pack said. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy a night of fun while also celebrating our survivors who are stepping out to raise awareness for such a worthy cause.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The funds aren’t earmarked for anything specific.

“We are fundraising to meet our Relay For Life goal of $60,000,” Pack said.

Tickets to the fashion show are $15 per person or $25 per couple. For more information, email relayofpope.yell@hotmail.com.