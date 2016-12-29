Firefighters fill the need for kids, families

The 19th annual Central Arkansas Firefighters Christmas Boot Drive made the holiday happier for hundreds of Faulkner County children and their families.

Although giving was down this year — attributed to one rainy Saturday — 194 families and 625 children received food and gifts with the proceeds from the project, said Charlie Bates, the program’s director and an engineer with the Conway Fire Department.

“The thing is, it’s a blessing to be able to bless others,” Bates said.

Firefighters in Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia and their friends and families stood in locations on four weekends, including Black Friday, holding firefighter boots for people to drop in donations.

“We had total, if you combine all four weekends, about 100 volunteers — firefighters, friends, family, and we also have guys who come out there from Greenbrier who are students who get community service,” Bates said.

This year, about $27,000 was raised; to date, at least $500,000 has been raised, Bates said.

Capt. Jon Arnold, a Conway firefighter who has participated in the project for several years, said each child gets a shirt, pants, a toy and dental supplies, and each family receives a food box.

“The last couple of years, we’ve been supplying each child with a Bible through different organizations,” he said.

The firefighters do all the shopping, and a huge wrapping party that rivals Santa’s toy shop is held for volunteers to get the packages ready.

“It’s not about us,” Bates said. “Sometimes we get caught up in doing good deeds, … but really the thing about doing good work — it’s really an outward worship of God. It’s not about us. It’s about how are we glorifying God and how are we taking care of our brothers and sisters.”

Names of recipients are provided primarily by school counselors and teachers.

“They do such a good job,” Arnold said.

Firefighter Mark McEntire brought the idea to the Conway Fire Department 19 years ago. A handful of firefighters stood at a four-way intersection and raised $1,700 and bought food boxes for about 24 families, organizers said.

In 2000, the project became the Conway Firefighters Union 4016 Fill the Boot Drive. As more firefighters through Faulkner County participated, a nonprofit organization was formed, and the name was changed to Central Arkansas Firefighters Boot Drive to reflect that. Arnold said longtime director Billie Carter left the Conway Fire Department to take another position.

Although the gifts were hand-delivered for the first few years — and firefighters have stories of parents and grandparents crying with gratitude — the project just got too big, Bates said.

However, Bates hand-delivered a food box and gifts last week to one family who somehow fell through the cracks, he said.

“It went really good,” he said. Bates said the parents, who are staying with a family member while looking for a home of their own, were excited and

appreciative to receive the gifts.

In addition to collecting donations at shopping centers, businesses can participate by having a boot displayed to collect money, and there is a competition each year to see who can raise the most funds. The winner gets a traveling trophy, a bronzed boot.

Centennial Bank west is the winner for the second year in a row, barely edging out the Eight Mile Store by just over $21, Bates said.

Even though the project is technically finished for this year, Bates said donations will be accepted through the website, www.christmasbootdrive.com.

“This doesn’t stop; it’s really what the Bible calls us to be — good stewards of the money and [people who] take care of the less fortunate and the ones who don’t have a voice,” he said.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.