Former Dollarway teammates stay fast friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The last time Josh Liddell and Henri Murphy competed at the same event, they were teammates on Pine Bluff Dollarway High School's 400-meter team that won the Class 4A state championship in 42.92 seconds.

That was May 6, 2014, at Heber Springs High School.

Liddell and Murphy will be together again today at Bank of America Stadium, but they'll be on opposite sides in the Belk Bowl.

Liddell, a junior, is Arkansas' starting free safety. Murphy, a sophomore, is a backup wide receiver and top kickoff returner for Virginia Tech.

The two have known each other since the seventh grade when they began playing football together. Both said they're as close as brothers, which adds to their motivation for today's game.

"I pray that I get to line up against Henri and cover him," Liddell said.

Murphy said he hopes for that matchup, too.

"I plan on doing Josh dirty a little bit," he said. "Just a little bit."

Liddell has 58 tackles -- second among the Razorbacks behind linebacker Brooks Ellis' 78 stops -- and two interceptions. Murphy has 3 receptions for 29 yards and is averaging 26.2 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

"Henri's one of the fastest guys I know," Liddell said. "His claim to fame is his speed."

Murphy won 4A state titles in the 100 and 200 meters in 2014 and 2015. He said his fastest time in the 100 is 10.4 seconds, and his fastest time in the 40-yard dash is 4.3 electronically-timed.

"Henri's got speed, and he's got athletic ability," said Virginia Tech special teams coordinator James Shibest, who recruited Murphy. "When he gets a little bit more experience I think he's going to be involved a lot more here in the future."

Murphy originally signed with Henderson State, an NCAA Division II school, but after qualifying academically he opted to play at East Central (Miss.) Community College as a freshman so he'd have the option of transferring to a Football Bowl Subdivision school as a sophomore.

Shibest started recruiting Murphy as an assistant for Coach Justin Fuente at Memphis. When Shibest followed Fuente to Virginia Tech, he continued recruiting Murphy.

Murphy transferred to Virginia Tech last summer from East Central, where as a freshman he had 14 catches for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I love coach Shibest," Murphy said. "He recruited me for the longest time and was always there for me."

Liddell said he's glad to see his friend playing for a Power Five conference team.

"It's very cool for Henri," he said. "He went to junior college and did his work there, and got the offer from Virginia Tech. He's where he wants to be, and I'm happy for him."

Virginia Tech junior receiver Isaiah Ford said Murphy is excited to face Arkansas.

"Henri can't wait for this game," Ford said. "This is all he's been talking about since we heard we were playing Arkansas."

Liddell and Murphy said they've seen each other at some bowl functions this week and talked a few times since the matchup was announced.

"There's been a little bit of trash talking here and there," Liddell said. "But it's all friendly competition."

"It feels great to be here for the bowl game," he said. "I could be at home on break from a Division II school. Now I'm blessed to be here playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks from my home state. So it's pretty big."

Sports on 12/29/2016