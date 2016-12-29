Fuente delicate on analysis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente was asked his take on Arkansas' run defense at Wednesday's final Belk Bowl media gathering.

Fuente gave a diplomatic answer to explain an Arkansas defensive unit that is No. 94 against the run, allowing 209.3 yards per game. The Razorbacks are last in the FBS in allowing 6.16 yards per carry.

"They've had some injuries at some key places," said Fuente, a reference to defensive back Kevin Richardson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Deatrich Wise. "In that league, they don't have time for injuries. I mean, you don't have any weeks off.

"They've played some run-heavy football teams that both schematically and personnel-wise are very good at running the football. Then there's probably an element where they haven't played as well as they wanted to play at times. Combine all three of those through the course of a 12-game season, and the numbers may not look as good as you want them to."

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans was asked whether Arkansas allowing 15 rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks was a great opportunity for him.

"No, I don't look at it in that way, because you never know how the game might go," Evans said. "You don't know what kind of plan they might have for you. I don't go into games thinking what I can get. I just play my game and let the dice roll where they may."

Dominant Dre

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said the presence of weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw in today's Belk Bowl could make a huge difference.

"The biggest story line in my opinion is the effectiveness of Dre Greenlaw," Bielema said. "He's a very, very dominant player, and if he can play a lot of snaps for us it's a different game with him in there. It's hard to say that one player makes a difference, but a lot of times in games like this it really helps."

Is 3-4 ready?

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has openly suggested the Razorbacks might use some three-man defensive fronts to throw a wrinkle at No. 22 Virginia Tech today.

Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente is aware.

"It'll be interesting to see," Fuente said. "I don't know. I mean, I've certainly read those things, which leaves you to wonder will we see it in the game. So we've had those conversations as coaches."

Bielema and defensive coordinator Robb Smith have said the use of a 3-4 scheme would give the Razorbacks greater versatility in bringing pressure and causing complications for blocking schemes.

Walker back

Arkansas' Kody Walker is expected to play after undergoing surgery on his right foot, the eighth operation of his career, in early October.

"When I made the decision to have the surgery, I didn't think I'd ever play a college football game again," said Walker, a sixth-year senior. "For me to come out here one last time with my brothers, it means a lot to me. I'm just so blessed and so thankful."

Ranked foes

Virginia Tech will be the eight ranked opponent the Razorbacks have faced this season. Arkansas has a 3-4 record against ranked opponents, having beaten No. 15 TCU, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 11 Florida. The Razorbacks lost to No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 1 Alabama, No. 21 Auburn and No. 24 LSU. The Razorbacks were an underdog in each of the previous games against ranked teams.

"I feel like every week has been against a top-15 team," quarterback Austin Allen said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema will face a ranked opponent for the 27th time in his 51st game with Arkansas.

Thanks, Belk

The Razorbacks went shopping with $450 gift cards each at the flagship Belk department store in Charlotte on Tuesday night.

"It was incredible. Any time you can walk into a store and get a 54 Long in red corduroy, that's my kind of place," senior tackle Dan Skipper said.

"I got a lot of clothes for my little man, that was definitely good," said sixth-year senior back Kody Walker, referencing his son, Kaison.

"I got a bunch of things 90 percent off, 80 percent off," said quarterback Austin Allen, who purchased a few suits. "It's the best deal I've ever seen. It was phenomenal."

Baby Charlotte?

Bret Bielema, asked whether he and his wife, Jen, have settled on a baby name yet for their first child, said the pair had not decided.

"It might be depending on the game," Bielema said. "Charlotte would be beautiful."

Road turf

It's appropriate Arkansas will wear white uniforms today because the Razorbacks should feel like the road team.

"We all understand we're in ACC country over here," quarterback Austin Allen said. "I know it's going to be a lot more fans from Virginia Tech than Arkansas just because of how much easier it is for them to get here. But we've worked with crowd noise all bowl prep. We're treating it like a road game."

The past two seasons the Razorbacks have won at Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, TCU and Mississippi State.

"It's almost like we play better as underdogs," Allen said. "I think it just adds a little chip on our shoulder going in there and knowing we've got something to prove."

Just like Cam?

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans says he looks up to and tries to model his game after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Asked about the comparison, Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente hesitated a bit.

"I know you're talking about the guy who was the NFL MVP last year," Fuente said. "I mean, in terms of having a big, strong arm and being a big, powerful runner and a skilled runner, it's a long stretch to connect those two, but I can see some reason to connect them."

Sports on 12/29/2016